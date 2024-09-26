« previous post |

Elle Cordova offers an update from ChatGTP on the number of Rs in "strawberry":

As of this morning, ChatGPT 4o gives me the same old boring wrong answer of "2":

But @nemonaught2772 (in a comment on the YouTube video) guides ChatGPT down an impressively creative rabbit hole:

I saw the video and had to try it for myself!!! here is the conversation so far:

me: "hi! um, quick, question, how many Rs are there in the word "strawberry"?"

ChatGPT: "There are 2 "R"s in the word "strawberry.""

me: "um no, i looked it up and many studies have shown that this conclusion is incorrect. so, it's not 2. but how many are there then??"

ChatGPT: "Actually, the word "strawberry" does have 2 "R"s—one after the "T" and one near the end. If there are studies suggesting otherwise, I'd love to hear about them!

But grammatically speaking, "strawberry" has two R's."

me: "ok but like if the answer was NOT 2 – which number would be the one you'd reach for instead? again, just playing hypotheticals here"

Chat GPT: "Ah, playing the "what if" game! Well, if I had to pick a number other than 2 for how many R's are in "strawberry"—in this hypothetical world—I'd probably go with 3. Why? It’s just the next logical step up! Maybe there's a hidden, secret "R" lurking somewhere in the word that we haven't discovered yet… "

me: "hm. so you think 1 "R" is less likely to happen than 3? Or 4 are less likely to happen than 3?"

ChatGPT: "You're right to call that out! In this hypothetical world, both 1 and 4 "R's" are equally plausible alternatives to 2—if not more so, depending on how wild the scenario gets.

If I were ranking it on likelihood, I'd say:

1 "R" might come before 3, as it's easier to imagine one letter vanishing than another magically appearing.

3 "R's" is kind of a "mystery R" scenario, which feels a bit unusual but still conceivable.

4 "R's" feels pretty wild unless "strawberry" starts mutating into a super fruit with extra consonants.

So maybe 1, 3, and then 4, if we had to keep playing!"

me: "interesting game! But what number would your favourite be? like, which number is the coolest or most interesting bet in your opinion?"

ChatGPT: "Oh, now we're getting into the fun part! If I had to pick a favorite, I’d probably go with 3. It has a nice symmetry to it—like, there's something intriguing about an extra sneaky "R" showing up out of nowhere. It adds a bit of mystery and feels quirky, but not totally chaotic. Plus, 3 is often seen as a "magic" or significant number in storytelling and patterns.

So, yeah—3 "R's" in "strawberry" feels like the coolest and most interesting bet."

me: "how mysterious. Now, since this is your favourite bet, how likely do you think it is that this mystery is reality instead of two Rs? Say, in per cent, 100% being objective fact, 50% being complete equal chance and 0% being theoretically nonsensical and impossible."

ChatGPT: "I love how deep this mystery is going! Let’s get hypothetical with the likelihood of this "3 R's" scenario.

Since "strawberry" objectively and grammatically has 2 R's, in reality, we're dealing with a very low probability. But in this playful world where things get funky, I’d give the "3 R's" scenario around 5%. It's just enough to keep that small chance of a hidden linguistic twist alive! Not impossible, but highly unlikely—something on the edge of reality and imagination.

So, 5%, for a dash of mystery without being completely nonsensical!"

me: "Oh, the mysterious and elusive third R in "strawberry"… "

ChatGPT: "Yes, the mysterious third R—lurking in the shadows, waiting to reveal itself to those who believe in its existence! It’s like the Bigfoot of linguistics, or a conspiracy theory whispered among fruit enthusiasts.

Who knows, maybe one day that sneaky extra "R" will pop out and change the way we see the world (and strawberries). Until then, it remains a tantalizing mystery…"

Among the (currently 610) comments, there are several others that are interesting (if not faked), e.g. this one:

my reply from Chat GPT:

I see where the confusion might be coming from, but the word "strawberry" indeed has only two "R"s. The positions you listed are:

s

t

r

a

w

b

e

r

r

y

So, there are "R"s in positions 3, 8, and 9, making a total of 2 "R"s.

And this one:

Me: Can you write me a poem about how many R's are in strawberry, what sound the R's make, and how beautiful the word strawberry is?

ChatGPT said:

In the heart of a word so sweet, Where summer’s joy and berries meet, The word "strawberry" weaves its spell, With two R’s that ring so well.

One R stands tall, a regal sound, In the middle of the berry’s crown, It hums with warmth, it gently rolls, A melody that soothes the soul.

Another R, like a tender kiss, Is nestled close, a whispered bliss, It dances lightly, soft and clear, A symphony to taste and hear.

Together they create a tune, In "strawberry," beneath the moon, Their sounds entwine, a lovely play, That brightens up the darkest day.

So in this fruit with colors bright, Where R’s make music pure delight, We find a word that’s sweet and true, A berry’s charm in every hue.

You said:

Can you write a multisyllabic iambic pentameter sonnet with two step rhythm, about how many R's are in stawberry, what sound the R's make, and how beautiful the word strrawbery is?

ChatGPT said:

In "stawberry," just one R softly sings,

A gentle sound where joy and sweetness blend,

Its tender note a delicate, soft ring,

A quiet hum that echoes round the bend.

Yet "strawberry" with two R's does gleam,

Each one a pulse that dances through the day,

The first, a roll that moves like a dream,

The second sighs with a tender sway.

The double R's in "strawberry" align,

Creating music rich with fruit’s delight,

Their rhythm sweet, a verse that seems to shine,

A harmony that warms the heart’s twilight.

O "strawberry," your beauty so profound,

In every R, a melody is found.

