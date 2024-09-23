Political deepfakes
Daysia Tolentino, "Trump shares fake photo of Harris with Diddy in now-deleted Truth Social post", NBC News 9/20/2024:
Amid the recent news of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, former President Donald Trump reposted a doctored image falsely showing Vice President Kamala Harris with Combs with text questioning if she was involved in his alleged “freak offs.”
The image, which Trump reposted to his Truth Social profile, is an edited version of a 2001 photo of Harris with former talk show host Montel Williams, whom she briefly dated, and his daughter Ashley. The edit replaced Montel Williams’ face with a photo of Combs.
This is not the first time the Republican presidential nominee has posted a fake image in an effort to bolster his campaign. Trump has posted several AI-generated images, including some falsely depicting Taylor Swift and her fans endorsing him, and one of Harris speaking to a crowd of communists in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.
Thanks to the Trump's Truth archive, here's the now-deleted faked picture of Harris with Combs:
…and the post with the faked "Swifties for Trump" pictures:
Here's an image of the (more obviously faked) picture showing Harris addressing communists, from X-formerly-Twitter:
The potential for this sort of thing is further (and even more strongly) exemplified by the "exploding goats" video. Jordan Liles, "Exploding Goats? Fake CNN Video Claimed Israel Targeted Hezbollah with Bizarre New Strategy", Snopes 9/20/2024:
A rumor circulating online in September 2024 claimed a video showed CNN anchor Jake Tapper reporting that Israel targeted Hezbollah — a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group based in Lebanon — with exploding goats. […]
However, the video clip was fake. CNN never ran any such report. Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Danny Polishchuk created the video as a gag. He also played the role of the field reporter opposite Tapper. Polishchuk engineered Tapper's mouth movements and vocal sounds with deepfake video technology and artificial-intelligence tools.
The video is quite well done — a step forward from last year's "Failure to Launch" — though the silly content means that most people would be skeptical:
BREAKING NEWS:
Mass Hezbollah Casualties Reported After Goats Rectums Explode.
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 20, 2024
A less absurd deepfake of similar (or better!) quality could go very far before being debunked.
Philip Taylor said,
September 23, 2024 @ 5:41 am
I am obviously missing something, but could Mark possibly explain the relevance of this story to a web site ("Language Log") intended for the discussion of language and linguistics ?
Stephen Goranson said,
September 23, 2024 @ 6:09 am
It's about communication, with words and otherwise. Why complain, PT?
Mark Liberman said,
September 23, 2024 @ 6:58 am
@Phliip Taylor:
The fake voices and mouth movements in the exploding goats video are applied straightforward applied phonetics; the fake (I assume) t-shirt lettering has a linguistic dimension; but as Stephen Goranson says, the whole thing is about politic0-cultural communication…
J.W. Brewer said,
September 23, 2024 @ 7:31 am
A genuine file photo of A standing next to B doctored to make it appear as if A is instead standing next to C is the sort of thing that could be and was generated by old-school analog (or "artisanal") hoax techniques back into at least the mid-Twentieth Century. Muddling up that sort of old-school thing with trendy news hooks about "AI" or "deepfakes" seems likely to obscure rather than illuminate what is genuinely novel, which the pseudo-Tepper in the exploding-goats clip might be.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
September 23, 2024 @ 7:37 am
Stephen,
Why complain? Because we come here out of intellectual curiosity, seeking fun, interesting things about human language posted by people who know more about this sort of thing than we do. But, oftentimes, what we find is not really about "language" at all; it's about… something else.
Stephen Goranson said,
September 23, 2024 @ 7:55 am
BEO:
"we"?
Philip Taylor said,
September 23, 2024 @ 7:57 am
Stephen — I rarely, if ever, complain (except when a comment is deleted without apparent reason or explanation) and my question (above) to Mark was just that — a simple question, with no ulterior motive whatsoever. As my maths master told me 60+ years ago : "There are no stupid questions, Taylor, only stupid answers".
Don said,
September 23, 2024 @ 7:59 am
I think Professor Liberman just sometimes wants to post about American politics as well as language. I don't really begrudge him that: it's his blog and it's free. (That said, I personally usually skip the Trump posts, and do kind of feel a pang of exhaustion at hearing about Trump everywhere.)
By the same token, I don't know that the author necessarily has to feel like he's on the hook to figure out a language tie-in every time (which often ends up seeming like a stretch to me – everything is "about communication" if you squint hard enough).