Apparently not. Given this recent tweet, in which Google AI Overview explains that "October 21 is not a Libra, as the Libra zodiac sign is from September 23 to October 22", I thought I'd try for myself. The result had a different format but the same problem:

We've previously described AI problems with counting R's in "strawberry", numbering sentences, etc., so this isn't surprising.

These various LLMs are very much a moving target, so what fails now might work next week. Or maybe not — consider the "John Backflip" legend, which was first noted in the spring of 2023 but remains alive today, as per this recent Bluesky post:

When I tried it myself this morning, Google's AI overview distances itself a tiny bit by citing the source as a YouTube video and waving its metaphorical hand at other answers, while still featuring the fable as if it were true:

The fact that most of these systems' answers are correct makes such logical and factual backflips more troubling.

