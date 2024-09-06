« previous post |

In a comment on "Trump's rhetorical 'weave'", J.R. Brewer wrote:

This thread has had the side effect of causing me to learn (at least taking wiktionary at face value and not digging deeper into other reference sources) that the "weave" of "bob and weave" etc. is a homophone etymologically unrelated to the "weave" meaning "create fabric from fibers" rather than the former being, as I had naively supposed, a metaphorical extension of the latter that had somehow drifted semantically to the point that it was no longer particularly obvious.

Below, some etymological backup from the Oxford English Dictionary…

For the transitive verb weave, glossed as "To form or fabricate (a stuff or material) by interlacing yarns or other filaments of a particular substance in a continuous web; to manufacture in a loom by crossing the threads or yarns called respectively the warp and the weft", the OED give this etymology:

For the intransitive verb weave, glossed as "To move repeatedly from side to side; †to toss to and fro; to sway the body alternately to one side and the other; to pursue a devious course, thread one's way amid obstructions.", the OED indeed has a different source:

For that (obsolete) intransitive verb weve, the OED give this etymology:

The full list of OED glosses for weve is

Of persons: To go from one place to another; to travel, wander, pass. Of things: To go, pass, make way. To move to and fro; to toss about. To move or remove from one place to another; to convey or bring; to strike down . To wave or brandish (a weapon). Also to beckon, make signals. To toss about, trouble.

This cluster of concepts is arguably a better metaphor for Donald Trump's rhetorical "weave" than a weaver's loom is.

Beyond waive, there are also possible links to wave, whiff, waft, and waif — which associatively enrich the metaphor, even if the etymologies are uncertain.

