The transcriptions on YouTube are generally pretty good these days, but sometimes the results are weird.

A notable recent example is the transcription of Donald Trump's 8/31/2024 Fox interview with Mark Levin, where the system renders "Putin" first as "pollutant" and then as "pooch and".

The relevant audio clip, with my transcription:

You didn't have

Iran saying they're going to blow up Israel.

And you didn't have

Putin saying he's going into Ukraine. That would've never happened.

Putin going into Ukraine would've never happened.

What the (automated?) YouTube transcript has:

In addition to the weird renderings of "Putin", the substitution of "never would've" for "would've never" is odd.

It's not clear to me whether it's Google or Fox that was responsible for automated transcript/subtitling of this interview…

Or maybe human subtitling was outsourced to some Ukrainians?

