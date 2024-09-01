« previous post |

It's been clear for a while that "large language models" can be prompted to fulfill writing assignments, and that LLM detection doesn't work, and that "watermarking" won't come to the rescue. There's lots of on-going published discussion, and even more discussion in real life.

As documented by the MLA-CCCC Joint Task Force on Writing and AI, the conclusion seems to be a combination of bringing AI explicitly into the class, and designing some assignments where students need to function without it.

In one recent example, Joe Moxley has posted the syllabus for his course "Writing with Artificial Intelligence – Syllabus (ENC 3370)".

As I suggested in "LLMs in education: the historical view" (5/1/2023), education will survive the introduction of AI, just as it survived the introduction of writing, despite Plato's skepticism. But maybe oral rhetoric would be a useful alternative to hand-written essays, as an AI-free (or at least AI-reduced) dimension of evaluation (and target of instruction)?

See the discussion at the end of "The LLM-detection boom" (7/7/2023), copied below [image from Ethan Mollick's "The Homework Apocalypse", 7/1/2023]:

In 1999, Wendy Steiner and I taught an experimental undergraduate course on "Human Nature".

Both of us were skeptical of essay-question exams, mostly due lack of trust in our own subjective evaluations. So we decided to experiment with an in-person oral midterm. But as I recall, there were about 80 students in the class — so how to do it?

We circulated in advance a list of a dozen or so sample questions, explaining that the actual questions would be similar to those.

And we scheduled 16 (?) one-hour sessions, each involving five students and both instructors sitting around a small seminar table. We went around the table, asking a question of each student in turn, and following up with redirections or additional questions as appropriate,. We limited each such interaction to 10 minutes, and before going on to the next student, we asked the group for (optional, brief) comments or additions. We both took notes on the process.

This took the equivalent of two full 8-hour days — spread over a week, as I recall — but it went smoothly, and was successful in the sense that our separately-assigned grades were almost exactly in agreement.

There are obvious problems with grades based on this kind of oral Q&A, just as there are problems with evaluating in-class essays, take-home exams, and term papers. And I've never repeated the experiment. But maybe I should.

Permalink