More, from author John Scalzi and a different LLM:

It's worse than that: You can point out to "AI" that there are three "r"s in Strawberry, and after it disagrees with you, work with it to make it acknowledge the correct number, and then, once it agrees with you, ask it the same question in the same thread and it will give the wrong answer again. [image or embed] — John Scalzi (@scalzi.com) Aug 27, 2024 at 9:44 AM

[Note: "The author of the quoted post has requested their posts not be displayed on external sites" refers to the post John Scalzi quoted, which was therefore omitted from the embedding…]

No strawberries in this one, but it's worth adding:

A few relevant past posts:

"LLMs as coders", 6/6/2023

"LLMs can't reason?", 8/8/2023

"More on LLMs' current problem-solving abilities", 8/12/2023

"The reversal curse", 9/27/2023

