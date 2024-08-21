« previous post |

For some reason, people from different social groups in different regions all over the world believe that saying (things like) "yeah no" and "no yeah" is their special thing.



Maybe it's a New York thing:

Or maybe it's part of "How to Speak Midwest":

Today I'm gonna teach you how to speak Midwestern.

First thing you need to learn is the ABCs,

which in the midwest is the yeah-no-yeah.

But really, it's a feature of California English?

Or maybe it's Australians (Erin Moore, "Yeah-No: A Discourse Marker in Australian English" Honours thesis, Department of Linguistics and Applied Linguistics, The University of Melbourne, 2007; and other publications).

Or uneducated British millennials from Bristol…

Or maybe it's U.S. young people in general ("Yeah no", 4/3/2008):

Or Afrikaans and South African English.

Also the analogous phrasing in Romanian, Russian, and no doubt many other languages…

And "Yeah, no, well, in fact 'yeah no' is pretty much the thematic idiom of NPR."

