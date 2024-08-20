« previous post |

Most rhetorical devices have classical Greek names, arriving in English through Latin and French: analepsis, metaphor, metonymy, synecdoche, … But there are some common cases, like personification, where the English word is entirely Latinate, although the Greeks certainly used knew and used the technique. The OED's etymology is "Formed within English, by derivation", and the earliest OED citation is from 1728.

This came up because I started a post about Elle Cordova's use of personification in her clever skit “Subatomic particles hang out in the Universe Saloon”:

(For a less artistic approach to the subject of the Universe Saloon chain, see Steve Nadis, "Diminishing Dark Energy May Evade the ‘Swampland’ of Impossible Universes", Quanta Magazine 8/19/2024.)

Someone in the comments section will probably tell us what term or phrase the Greeks used for "personification". But meanwhile, I'll share with you something interesting that I found in looking for the history of other rhetorical terminology, starting with metaphor. Quintilian wrote about mĕtaphŏra in Book 8 of his Institutio Oratoria, and like other Latin authors, he transliterated the word directly from the Greek model μεταφορά, which literally meant "transport" (and still does). But I think his proposed constraint on the use of metaphors was an original peeve:

At ego id agendo nec pastorem populi auctore Homero dixerim, nec volucres per aera nare, licet hoc Vergilius id apibus ac Daedalo speciosissime sit usus. metaphora enim aut vacantem occupare locum debet aut, si id alienum venit, plus valere eo quod expellet.

For my own part I should not regard a phrase like “the shepherd of the people” as admissible in pleading, although it has the authority of Homer, nor would I venture to say that winged creatures “swim through the air,” despite the fact that this metaphor has been most effectively employed by Virgil to describe the flight of bees and of Daedalus. For metaphor should always either occupy a place already vacant, or if it fills the room of something else, should be more impressive than that which it displaces.

Personification can be seen as a kind of metaphor — a bartender giving beer to a customer == the Higgs boson giving mass to a quark. But under whatever name, it's a technique that Elle Cordova has used effectively in this and other skits, in ways that Quintilian wouldn't have objected to. I covered an earlier example in “ICYMI: Aptos replaces Calibri”, 3/2/2024.

