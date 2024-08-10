« previous post |

Like some others, I have an (empirically unsupported) impression that features of Donald Trump's speaking style have changed recently. I first noticed this in listening to his 8/8/2024 press conference in Mar-a-lago — which seems rather different from e.g. his 7/21/2015 rally speech in Sun City., or the many other samples in "Past posts on Donald Trump's rhetoric", 1/5/2024.

At some point before long, I'll provide some numbers to support or undermine this impression. Meanwhile, the comments section is open for your reactions.



Here's a short sample from the 8/8/2024 press conference:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Most dangerous period of time I've ever seen for our country.

With that being said uh

we have somebody that

hasn't received one vote for

president and she's running

and that's fine with me.

But we were given

Joe Biden

and now we're given

somebody else

and I think frankly I'd rather be running against the somebody else.

But that was their choice, they decided to do that because uh

Kamala's record is horrible.

She's a radical left

person at a level that nobody's seen.

She picked a radical left

uh

man

that is uh-

he's got things done that he's-

he has positions that are just not- it's not even possible to believe

that they exist.

uh

he's going for things that

that nobody's ever

even heard of.

Heavy into the transgender world, heavy into lots of different worlds

having to do with safety

he doesn't want to have

borders he doesn't want to have walls he doesn't want to have any form of safety for our country.

He doesn't mind people coming in from prisons and

neither does she, I guess, because she's not-

she couldn't care less she's the border czar.

By the way, she was the border czar

a hundred percent

and all of a sudden for the last few weeks she's not the border czar any more,

like nobody ever said it.

And I just hope that the uh

media becomes

more diligent, more honest,

frankly, because if they're not going to be honest it's going to be much tougher to bring our

country back.

We have a very very sick country right now.

From "Past posts on Donald Trump's rhetoric", 1/5/2024:

[O]ver the past 8 years, many LLOG posts have analyzed several aspects of his rhetorical style, both the text and the delivery, which are strikingly different from other contemporary American politicians and public figures. Specifically, these posts have described his

Repetition

Informality

Fluency

Melody

This has nothing to do with the political and cultural orientation of his speeches — the same techniques could in principle be applied to the promotion of internationalism rather than nationalism, for example. No doubt the content is a large part of the reason for his appeal, but the rhetorical affinity with professional wrestling is probably the rest of it, as discussed in "The art of the promo", 10/31/2020.

The recent recordings certainly continue to be repetitive, but they seem less fluent to me.

A strange side note — YouTube's automated transcription for the 8/8/2024 press conference renders "border czar" as "Bazar":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

