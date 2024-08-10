A new Trump speaking style?
« previous post |
Like some others, I have an (empirically unsupported) impression that features of Donald Trump's speaking style have changed recently. I first noticed this in listening to his 8/8/2024 press conference in Mar-a-lago — which seems rather different from e.g. his 7/21/2015 rally speech in Sun City., or the many other samples in "Past posts on Donald Trump's rhetoric", 1/5/2024.
At some point before long, I'll provide some numbers to support or undermine this impression. Meanwhile, the comments section is open for your reactions.
Here's a short sample from the 8/8/2024 press conference:
Most dangerous period of time I've ever seen for our country.
With that being said uh
we have somebody that
hasn't received one vote for
president and she's running
and that's fine with me.
But we were given
Joe Biden
and now we're given
somebody else
and I think frankly I'd rather be running against the somebody else.
But that was their choice, they decided to do that because uh
Kamala's record is horrible.
She's a radical left
person at a level that nobody's seen.
She picked a radical left
uh
man
that is uh-
he's got things done that he's-
he has positions that are just not- it's not even possible to believe
that they exist.
uh
he's going for things that
that nobody's ever
even heard of.
Heavy into the transgender world, heavy into lots of different worlds
having to do with safety
he doesn't want to have
borders he doesn't want to have walls he doesn't want to have any form of safety for our country.
He doesn't mind people coming in from prisons and
neither does she, I guess, because she's not-
she couldn't care less she's the border czar.
By the way, she was the border czar
a hundred percent
and all of a sudden for the last few weeks she's not the border czar any more,
like nobody ever said it.
And I just hope that the uh
media becomes
more diligent, more honest,
frankly, because if they're not going to be honest it's going to be much tougher to bring our
country back.
We have a very very sick country right now.
From "Past posts on Donald Trump's rhetoric", 1/5/2024:
[O]ver the past 8 years, many LLOG posts have analyzed several aspects of his rhetorical style, both the text and the delivery, which are strikingly different from other contemporary American politicians and public figures. Specifically, these posts have described his
- Repetition
- Informality
- Fluency
- Melody
This has nothing to do with the political and cultural orientation of his speeches — the same techniques could in principle be applied to the promotion of internationalism rather than nationalism, for example. No doubt the content is a large part of the reason for his appeal, but the rhetorical affinity with professional wrestling is probably the rest of it, as discussed in "The art of the promo", 10/31/2020.
The recent recordings certainly continue to be repetitive, but they seem less fluent to me.
A strange side note — YouTube's automated transcription for the 8/8/2024 press conference renders "border czar" as "Bazar":