This is just to say
« previous post |
A poem by Dan Perkins:
You'll need to be signed into a bluesky account to follow the link, which is why I presented it as a .png.
And you'll need to know the the background story about RFK Jr. and the bear cub — see e.g. "RFK Jr admits dumping bear carcass in New York's Central Park", BBC 8/5/2024, or his own video posted on X:
Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024
And finally, you need to recall the William Carlos Williams poem "This Is Just To Say":
I have eaten
the plums
that were in
the icebox
and which
you were probably
saving
for breakfast
Forgive me
they were delicious
so sweet
and so cold