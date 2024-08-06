This is just to say

A poem by Dan Perkins:

You'll need to be signed into a bluesky account to follow the link, which is why I presented it as a .png.

And you'll need to know the the background story about RFK Jr. and the bear cub — see e.g. "RFK Jr admits dumping bear carcass in New York's Central Park", BBC 8/5/2024, or his own video posted on X:

And finally, you need to recall the William Carlos Williams poem "This Is Just To Say":

I have eaten
the plums
that were in
the icebox

and which
you were probably
saving
for breakfast

Forgive me
they were delicious
so sweet
and so cold

