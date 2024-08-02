« previous post |

Matthew Erskine, "The Meaning of Conservative: Lessons from the Valparaiso University Dispute", Forbes 7/25/2024:

Valparaiso University is seeking to sell three valuable paintings, including a Georgia O'Keeffe, to fund renovations for freshman dormitories. The university argues that two of the paintings, purchased with funds from a 1953 donation by Percy Sloan, do not meet the donor's stipulation for "conservative" art. The donation specified that the funds be used to acquire "conservative" American art, which the university claims does not include modernist works like O'Keeffe's "Rust Red Hills" and Childe Hassam's "The Silver Veil and the Golden Gate."

Here are images of the three paintings, starting with Georgia O'Keefe's Rust Red Hills:

Childe Hassam's The Silver Veil and the Golden Gate:

And Frederic Church's Mountain Landscape:

The "not conservative" argument has been challenged, as the Forbes article goes on to note:

The University's decision has sparked significant controversy and mixed reactions from various stakeholders, including students, faculty, art historians, and the broader community. Critics argue that using the art collection as a financial resource undermines the university's cultural and educational mission. Gretchen Buggeln, a professor of art history, called the move "completely beyond the pale" and "unethical". Student activists have also voiced their disapproval, organized protests and are calling for alternative solutions. Richard Brauer, the museum's founding director, and Philipp Brockington, a retired professor, have filed a lawsuit to block the sale. They argue that the sale violates the terms of the original donation and the university's mission. The university has moved the paintings to a secure location pending the outcome of legal proceedings .

The Administration justifies the decision to sell the paintings as a necessary step to address declining enrollment and financial challenges. The proceeds from the sale are intended to fund much-needed renovations to freshman dormitories, which are seen as critical to attracting new students and improving campus life. The legal arguments revolve around the interpretation of "conservative” art, and that the paintings in question do not meet the donor's stipulations for "conservative" art. They claim that the modernist styles of the O'Keeffe and Hassam paintings do not align with the original intent of the donation, which specified acquiring "conservative" American art, which originally was concentrated in 19th century Hudson River landscapes. […]

The Indiana attorney general's office has not objected to the sale, and the decision now rests with Judge Michael Fish of Porter County Superior Court. The judge's interpretation of what constitutes "conservative" art will be crucial in determining whether the sale can proceed.

A possible problem for that argument is that (according to Wikipedia) Frederic Church "was a central figure in the Hudson River School of American landscape painters.'

According to Art Daily ("Valparaiso University closes museum and moves ahead with selling from the collection", 8/2/1014)

Valparaiso University has closed its Brauer Museum of Art and dismissed the director, Jonathan Canning, as part of an administrative restructuring announced late last week to address the tuition-dependent school’s falling enrollment and mounting operating deficit. The move surprised the local community as it comes just weeks after the museum opened America the Beautiful, its summer exhibition of Impressionist paintings drawn from the permanent collection. It also comes as the University moves ahead with its plan to sell the museum’s three most valuable paintings to fund renovations of freshman dormitories. […]

The museum’s former director, Richard Brauer, and former VU law professor and museum donor Philipp Brockington delayed the sale by filing suit against the university. They claimed it would violate the terms of the original gift agreement between Percy H. Sloan and VU. Sloan donated the Church landscape and established an acquisition fund with which Richard Brauer bought the Hassam and O’Keeffe in the early 1960s. Ultimately, the Court denied Brauer and Brockington standing. Indiana State Attorney General Todd Rokita stepped in to review the case, but recently opted not to oppose a sale. […]

In its May petition to Porter County Superior Court, the University claims that the three paintings have become too valuable for it to keep them safe. The petition cites an example of European environmentalists throwing paint at the Mona Lisa. VU estimates that security upgrades would cost between \$50,000 and \$100,000, and professional guards, as opposed to students, would add an additional \$150,000 to the museum’s annual staffing costs. It also argues storage fees at the undisclosed secure location, to which the paintings were transferred last Fall, are wasteful given its financial predicament. […]

VU also argues that the Hassam and O’Keeffe paintings should not have been bought with Sloan’s funds because of a stipulation that they be used to acquire only “conservative” paintings. Claiming that Richard Brauer first broke these terms, VU appeals to be released from all other restrictions, especially the requirement that revenue from sold paintings be deposited into the Sloan Purchase Fund. In response, Brauer has appealed to be heard by the Court, asserting that the University has misinterpreted his actions and overlooked the fact that Sloan’s executor, given full discretionary authority under the gift agreement, authorized both purchases.

Whether the judge engages in the art historical debate, he must determine if the enlargement of the student body, attracted by upgraded dormitories, cleaves closely enough to Sloan’s stated desire to educate students in the appreciation of art to allow the sale. As part of the dormitory renovations, the university will construct a gallery in which freshmen can examine examples of “conservative” art from the Sloan Collection.

In related news, "Valparaiso University considers cutting academic programs", NWI Times 3/4/2024 :

Valparaiso University is considering cutting nearly 30 undergraduate and graduateprograms due to low student enrollment, according to a memo sent to faculty members Friday.

The academic programs being considered for possible discontinuance include a number ofscience and medical studies, some foreign language majors, theology, music and cybersecurity,among other subject areas.

"We have too many majors, minors and graduate programs for the number of students andfaculty we have," Eric Johnson, the university's provost and executive vice president foracademic affairs, said in the memo.

And according to Justin Weinberg, "Valparaiso to Eliminate Philosophy Program", Daily Nous 7/30/2024:

Students at Valparaiso University will no longer be able to choose philosophy as a major or minor, according to a plan announced by the school’s president, José Padilla. […]

The philosophy programs at Valparaiso are currently housed in the Philosophy and Theology Department.

Meanwhile, according to the Chicago Tribune, “over the next year, the faculty and the provost’s office will develop a new major and required courses in the field of religion.”

The university says that “the freedom to pursue truth wherever it leads is at the heart of Valpo’s sense of community” and that “the university aims to foster in its students a lifelong commitment to this search for truth, encouraging the development of a sense of personal vocation as well as the intellectual and professional skills needed to pursue it.” How that aim is better achieved by the elimination of the very programs of study dedicated to it is unclear.

The Daily Nous article reproduces a visual-textual pun on the university's logo:

This is not as drastic or as sudden as what happened to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, but it's another straw in the higher-education wind…

