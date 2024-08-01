« previous post |

Like me, you may have been puzzled by Donald Trump's repeated references to Hannibal Lecter in his rally speeches. Given the contexts, I figured it was a connection between "political asylum" and "insane asylum" — and Miles Klee has the receipts ("Why Is Trump So Obsessed With Hannibal Lecter?: A Complete Timeline", Rolling Stone 7/30/2024):

How an off-script moment from early in the election cycle led to a bizarre MAGA ritual celebrating a fictional cannibal

[…] How did Trump end up name-checking Lecter as part of his pitch to the MAGA base? Responding to a request for comment on the matter, campaign communications director Steven Cheung replied, “President Trump is an inspiring and gifted storyteller and referencing pop culture is one of many reasons why he can successfully connect with the audience and voters. Whereas, Kamala [Harris] is as relatable as a worn-out couch.”

Absent any further explanation, a forensic review of the former president’s speeches over the past year is in order. What’s clear is that this all began with a simple misunderstanding — or several.

You can read the whole article for the detailed timeline, Trump's non-canonical Hannibal Lecter descriptions, and a final speculation about the connection:

Political observers outside the MAGA faithful still want to understand the connection Trump keeps making between the border issue and The Silence of the Lambs. Some have wondered on social media whether Trump initially conflated the term “insane asylums” with the concept of “asylum seekers” — that is, migrants fleeing persecution and human rights abuses in their own countries. The Trump campaign’s description of the GOP nominee as “an inspiring and gifted storyteller” neither confirms nor dispels this theory.

I have no idea whether Trump is confused about the difference between "political asylum" and "insane asylum", or just expects or hopes that his audience will be. But since this is Language Log and not Political Psychiatry Log, let's look into the usage history and the deeper etymology.

The OED's first entry, dated to 1439, is

1.a. A place of sanctuary for criminals and debtors, offering protection from legal retribution; a place of refuge and protection from the law. Now historical and rare.

Then, from 1596,

1.b. gen. A secure place of refuge, shelter, or retreat.

From 1842,

2.b. Protection and (usually temporary) permission to stay granted by a state to a refugee, esp. a political refugee, from another country. Cf. political asylum n.

And also, from 1775,

3.b. spec. A secure institution or establishment for the confinement and treatment of people diagnosed with severe mental illness; a psychiatric hospital. Also: a prison for mentally ill criminals. Now chiefly historical.

recorded earliest in lunatic asylum n.

Terms such as psyciatric hospital [sic] are now generally preferred.

The OED's etymology:

< classical Latin asȳlum refuge, sanctuary < Hellenistic Greek ἄσῡλον refuge, sanctuary, use as noun of neuter of ancient Greek ἄσῡλος (adjective) safe from violence, inviolable < ἀ- a- prefix + σύλη, σῦλον (usually in plural, σῦλαι, σῦλα) booty, seized cargo, (in Attic) right of seizure, perhaps < συλᾶν to strip off, to rob, plunder (if this is not from the noun); ultimate origin unknown.

And you may enjoy perusing the Greek stem's relevant entries in Liddell-Scott-Jones, which include

I should note in passing that Steven Cheung's "relatable couch" simile raises rhetorical puzzles of its own…

