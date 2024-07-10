Our journey journey
« previous post | next post »
In "Peevable words and phrases: journey", 5/18/2024, Victor quoted Lisa Miller, "When Did Everything Become a ‘Journey’?", NYT 5/16/2024:
According to the linguistics professor Jesse Egbert at Northern Arizona University, the use of “journey” (the noun) has nearly doubled in American English since 1990, with the most frequent instances occurring online.
In PubMed, where we've been tracking other changes in word frequency lately, the change from 1990 to 2024 in the frequency of "journey" was 10.2 to 227.9 (per 100k articles), or a factor of 22.3 — which is a lot more than doubling:
And the rise has been going on long enough that we can't blame it on LLMs…
In the Corpus of Historical American English, the frequency of "journey" has been increasing since the 1940s (though the change between 1990 and the 2010s is more like 1.5 than 2, much less 22…) But before that, the frequency of "journey" fell pretty steadily from the 1840s onwards — and especially sharply after 1910. Perhaps this is because railroads and then the automobile turned lots of what used to be "journeys" into mere local trips?
Note that the first gloss for "journey" in Webster's 1828 dictionary is "The travel of a day", which makes sense since the etymology is from Latin diurnus. And a reasonable day's travel would have been maybe 10-15 miles on foot, and maybe 20-30 miles on horseback — whereas an automobile on decent roads could do 20-30 miles in less than an hour.
Google ngrams shows a similar pattern — with a factor of 3 from 1990 to 2019 :
(I've asked the site to multiply by 10000 since that turns percentages into more useful frequency-per-million-word values.)
If you look at a sample of PubMed's recent contexts for "journey", you may get a clue about why the increase in frequency is so much greater there than in COHA and Google ngrams.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
July 10, 2024 @ 1:47 pm
Uh, guys… Think that the post-1980 spike might have anything to do with… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Journey_(band) ?
Cervantes said,
July 10, 2024 @ 2:12 pm
Yes, even before I clicked on the link I guessed that it was because of the increasing publication of qualitative research. This is often based on semi-structured interviews or focus groups and it seeks to capture the experiences of people, such as patients living with a chronic illness, or providers adapting to their profession. The idea that they go through a transformation of some kind, often metaphorically called a journey, is very common. And, of course, explor* is likely to be associated with this as well. No need to blame AI, in fact this is one kind of paper that I expect it wouldn't be any use for.
teece303 said,
July 10, 2024 @ 2:18 pm
This so probably a dumb question, but isn’t “most frequently online” a useless qualifier?
How does one measure non-online uses?
And how does one account for what, seems to me, to be an inescapable over-measurement of online vs offline?
Brett said,
July 10, 2024 @ 4:10 pm
I had noticed this change in usage, but I mostly attributed it to British influence. With the globalization of English-language media, a lot of British locutions have become more common in North America, and this seemed to be one of them.
Mark Liberman said,
July 10, 2024 @ 4:55 pm
@Brett: "I had noticed this change in usage, but I mostly attributed it to British influence. "
There's apparently some truth to this:
Maybe car culture advanced further and faster in the U.S., and then the new metaphorical gloss helped us catch up in "journey" frequency?
AntC said,
July 10, 2024 @ 5:25 pm
@Brett I mostly attributed it to British influence
Do you have any actual evidence this is a particularly British word? myl cites Webster's 'AMERICAN DICTIONARY of the ENGLISH LANGUAGE' 1828 (whose example is from Genesis 1539 King's Bible) and PubMed "An official website of the United States government".
The 1959 movie 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' seems to be an impeccably U.S. production.
As @Cervantes notes, a trend over the last several decades is 'Patient Journey' in healthcare. All the jargon on that wiki page and links from it seems to have originated in U.S. (IDS as a formally denoted 'business model' might be a decade or so old, but note that page uses 'patient journey' as a already-common term of art. I'd certainly heard it in healthcare in the '90's.)
Or are you talking about this globali(z/s)ation having happened at some indefinite time since 1589? 1828? 1913? 1959? See LLog anon under 'Recency Effect'.