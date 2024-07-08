« previous post | next post »

Lauren Jack ("Do you hurkle-durkle? What the Scottish word taking over social media means and where it came from", The Scotsman 1/24/2024) embeds a TikTok video from 7/18/2023:





Ben Zimmer quickly picked it up lexicographically — "To ‘Hurkle-Durkle,’ or Lounge in Bed, Is a TikTok Trend That’s 200 Years Old: A 19th-century Scottish rhyming phrase has resurfaced and gone viral", WSJ 3/1/2024. And a Google News search for the term turns up dozens of recent articles.

So I should have been ready for 6,272 words from Lance Eliot at forbes.com on how the "Trend Of ‘Hurkle-Durkling’ In Bed Gets Boosted To High Form Via Modern Generative AI" (7/7/2-24). The article starts with a lot of standard thoughts about hurkle-durkling, morality, electronic media, mental health, and so on. But it does bring in generative AI, starting with this framing question:

"Modern-day generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are readily used while lounging around in bed. Does this then change the proposition underlying the considered negative perceptions of doing a hurkle-durkle? Should we reconsider the nature of hurkling-durkling?"

It continues with "a quickie backgrounder" on generative AI, for those who've been meditating in a cave for the past few years, and a list of "significant approaches that intertwine generative AI and hurkle-durkling". And it ends with "a series of dialogues with ChatGPT" about the topic, based on the prompts

“What is hurkle-durkling?”

“Is hurkle-durkle good or bad?”

“Give an example of a person lying in bed that opts to do a hurkle-durkle and what is possibly going on in their mind as they do so.”

“If a person was doing a hurkle-durkle, how might generative AI be of use to them during that time?”

I'm tempted to write a program that uses the same template to generate a long article about an arbitrary topic, but I have a feeling that Mr. Eliot has been there already.

