Milk tea
(To appreciate the joke at the top of the image, it helps to be familiar with the "Nobody" meme. Here the meme is used to critique companies that engage in "pinkwashing" during Pride Month and then revert to their heteronormative ways as soon as June ends.)
Japanese writing on the labels:
Nonhomo ノンホモ
Hida 飛騨 city in Gifu Prefecture
gyūnyū 牛乳 ("milk"), also miruku ミルク
sutorētotī ストレートティー ("straight tea")
Notes by Nathan Hopson:
The brand is Hida (飛騨), produced by a dairy coop in Takayama, Gifu, part of the eponymous Hida region.
Non-homo = non-homogenized, of course.
It's a rather unfortunate consequence of the Japanese tendency to abbreviate with two moras (or two pairs, i.e., four).
I guess the good news (?) is that they sell plenty of homogenized milk, too, though it doesn't seem that homomiruku ホモミルク ("homogenized milk") is a back-formation anyone found useful enough to coin. It's just the default milk, full stop.
"nonhomogenized milk" 4,350 ghits
"non homogenized milk" 18,100 ghits
"unhomogenized milk" 15,000 ghits
"homogenized milk" 359,000 ghits
