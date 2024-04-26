The call / name of the gecko
This is a garrulous little creature who vainly and profoundly likes to enunciate its own name.
Lots more gecko gabbing here:
Note the wide range of vocalizations and verbalizations.
The Neo-Latin gekko and English 'gecko' stem from Indonesian–Malaysian gēkoq, it is a Malay word borrowed from Javanese, from tokek, which imitates the sounds that some species like Tokay gecko make.
A splendid new paper by Olivia Anna Rovsing Milburn on the lore and literature of the gecko ("Noises Off: The Image of House Geckos and Tokay Geckos in Imperial Era Chinese Literature") will soon be published in Sino-Platonic Papers.
