From "Why Does Everyone Hate Nickelback?", Medium 4/15/2021:

This was before Netflix, or even taping shows to watch later, so people were being repeatedly told that Nickelback is awful for three years, which boroughed its way into many people’s subconscious.

A quick web search didn't turn up any other examples of burrow spelled "borough" — commenters may persevere and do better. There are a fair number of intentional uses of boroughed as a punny form of "borrowed": the title of a 2020 book review "Boroughed Time" ("Confronting a long tradition of projecting fantasies onto the South Bronx"); a 2002 newspaper article "On Boroughed Time – Style, Romance and Soul Food in Bed-Stuy"; and "Old, New, Boroughed, Brewed", a Pinterest post about "The taproom at SingleCut Beersmiths, a craft brewery in Astoria, Queens".

Punny "boroughing" for burrowing is certainly Out There, e.g. this 2012 VOA piece "‘Boroughing’ in to New York City".

But the substitution of "boroughed" for burrowed in the article about Nickelback seems puzzling. If it's intentional wordplay, it's over my head. It's not a likely autocorrect error. Could it actually be a word-learning confusion, where the author thought that the five boroughs of New York City were originally burrows, kind of like Tolkien's Hobbiton, so that animal burrows boroughs are spelled the same way, and metaphorical burrowing boroughing is treated similarly?

