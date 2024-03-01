« previous post |

This recent Donald Trump speech has prompted a lot of discussion on both traditional and social media:

Trump: People who don't speak languages. We have languages coming in to our country, nobody that speaks those languages. They're truly foreign languages. Nobody speaks them pic.twitter.com/IzRKM5TOue — Acyn (@Acyn) February 29, 2024

The audio clip, and a transcript:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

cause everybody I speak to says they're horrible, there's nobody can explain to me how

allowing millions of

people from places unknown, from countries unknown,

who don't speak languages, we have languages coming into our country, we have nobody that even speaks those languages. They’re-

they're truly foreign languages, nobody speaks them

In fairness, "who don't speak languages" is probably a fragment, and by "nobody speaks them" he probably means "no American citizens speak them" or maybe "no American government employees speak them".

…though maybe I'm working too hard to make sense of this. Certainly if Joe Biden ran off a similarly incoherent rant ….

Update — a larger sample:

