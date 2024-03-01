"Languages nobody speaks"
« previous post |
This recent Donald Trump speech has prompted a lot of discussion on both traditional and social media:
Trump: People who don't speak languages. We have languages coming in to our country, nobody that speaks those languages. They're truly foreign languages. Nobody speaks them pic.twitter.com/IzRKM5TOue
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 29, 2024
The audio clip, and a transcript:
cause everybody I speak to says they're horrible, there's nobody can explain to me how
allowing millions of
people from places unknown, from countries unknown,
who don't speak languages, we have languages coming into our country, we have nobody that even speaks those languages. They’re-
they're truly foreign languages, nobody speaks them
In fairness, "who don't speak languages" is probably a fragment, and by "nobody speaks them" he probably means "no American citizens speak them" or maybe "no American government employees speak them".
…though maybe I'm working too hard to make sense of this. Certainly if Joe Biden ran off a similarly incoherent rant ….
Update — a larger sample:
GeorgeW said,
March 1, 2024 @ 9:53 am
I suggest he means, 'no one he knows' and/or 'no one who comes to Mar-a-Lago knows.'
In the bigger picture, he would be referrring to non-European origin people (of course, many of these would speak a European language, Spanish. But, that's a detail.)