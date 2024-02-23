« previous post |

In a YouTube video yesterday, Michael Popok explained the differences (in New York State law) among a "verdict", a "decision and order", and a "judgment", in the context of the latest stage of Donald Trump's civil fraud case. Those intricacies are an interesting aspect of the sociolinguistics of the law, but the topic of this post is Popok's word-exchange speech error at about 4:45:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

uh it crosses the i's and dots the t's

sorry

dots the i's and crosses the t's

Some of the context:

The OED's entry for the phrase provides the gloss "to dot the i's (and cross the t's) and variants: to pay attention to every detail, esp. when finishing off a task or undertaking; to be accurate and precise." The earliest citation given is from 1820, though the casual use suggests that it was already a cliché at that time:

1820 Daily National Intelligencer (Washington) Pray, sir, what is the object of referring a bill to a committee—merely to dot the i's and cross the t's?

The everyday resonance of the metaphor in question is fading with the decline of handwriting — it's not quite at the stage of "free rein", but it's getting there.

YouTube's speech-to-text language model has apparently already lost the idea, since it render the phrase as "crosses the eyes":

Finally, Popok's self-correction has a clear undertone of laughter, which current speech-analysis technology is not yet (as far as I know) able to detect:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Permalink