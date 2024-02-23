"It crosses the i's and dots the t's"
In a YouTube video yesterday, Michael Popok explained the differences (in New York State law) among a "verdict", a "decision and order", and a "judgment", in the context of the latest stage of Donald Trump's civil fraud case. Those intricacies are an interesting aspect of the sociolinguistics of the law, but the topic of this post is Popok's word-exchange speech error at about 4:45:
uh it crosses the i's and dots the t's
sorry
dots the i's and crosses the t's
Some of the context:
The OED's entry for the phrase provides the gloss "to dot the i's (and cross the t's) and variants: to pay attention to every detail, esp. when finishing off a task or undertaking; to be accurate and precise." The earliest citation given is from 1820, though the casual use suggests that it was already a cliché at that time:
1820 Daily National Intelligencer (Washington) Pray, sir, what is the object of referring a bill to a committee—merely to dot the i's and cross the t's?
The everyday resonance of the metaphor in question is fading with the decline of handwriting — it's not quite at the stage of "free rein", but it's getting there.
YouTube's speech-to-text language model has apparently already lost the idea, since it render the phrase as "crosses the eyes":
Finally, Popok's self-correction has a clear undertone of laughter, which current speech-analysis technology is not yet (as far as I know) able to detect:
Jenny Chu said,
February 23, 2024 @ 8:29 am
Unrelated to Donald Trump's civil fraud case, I recently came across a wonderfully literal example of the importance of crossing t's.
A relative who studies our family history noted that one of our ancestors in 1788 was listed in a 19th century record as a "slave trader". This seemed unlikely, since slavery was illegal as of 1780 in Pennsylvania and the guy was a Quaker.
After going back to look at the primary source, my relative found that our ancestor was a "stave trader" – as in barrel staves.
Cross your t's, indeed!