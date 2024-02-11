Ask Language Log: Syriac Christian tombstone inscription from Mongol period East Asia
Christian tombstone with Syriac inscription from Quanzhou, Fujian, SE China, from the Mongol (Yuan) period. I’d be exceedingly grateful if anyone could decipher the text. pic.twitter.com/iN2oBCCMOp— Iskandar Ding (@iskdin) February 11, 2024
The photograph has to be rotated 90º counterclockwise to be read.
Iskandar Ding describes himself as a PhD candidate in Yaghnbobi and Sogdian linguistics @SOAS and a devotee of the Iranian and Persianate world. Here's a note on his given name
Iskandar, Iskander, Skander, Askander, Eskinder, or Scandar (Arabic: إسكندر (Persian: اسکندر Eskandar or سکندر Skandar), is a variant of the given name Alexander in cultures such as Iran (Persia), Arabia and others throughout the Middle East, Caucasus and Central Asia. In Egypt, its bearers are mostly of Christian (Coptic) descent. Originally referring to Alexander the Great, it was transmitted through works such as the Iskandarnamah and the Sirr al-Asrar, and became a popular name for rulers in the medieval period.
The Arabic version may also add the definite-article prefix al-, giving al-ʾiskandar (Arabic: الاسكندر,الإِسْكَنْدَر). al-Iskandarīyah ("of Alexander") is the Arabic name of the Egyptian city of Alexandria.
[h.t. Geoff Wade]