The plagiarism circus has added second and third rings, and a sideshow.

Ring #1: This all started on 12/10/2023, with politically-motivated accusations of plagiarism against the former Harvard president, Claudine Gay. For details and a timeline, see "The plagiarism allegations against ex-Harvard president Claudine Gay, explained", WaPo 1/4/2024.

Bill Ackman and others used those charges to campaign successfully for Gay's ouster. See"Who is Bill Ackman, the hedge-fund billionaire who used corporate-raider tactics to push out Harvard’s president?", MarketWatch 1/5/2024.

Ring #2: It turns out that Ackman's wife, a former MIT faculty member, is vulnerable to similar (or worse) charges:

"Bill Ackman's celebrity academic wife Neri Oxman's dissertation is marred by plagiarism", Business Insider 1/4/2024;

"Academic celebrity Neri Oxman plagiarized from Wikipedia, scholars, a textbook, and other sources without any attribution", Business Insider 1/5/2024;

"Wife of Investor Who Pushed for Harvard President’s Exit Is Accused of Plagiarism", NYT 1/4/5/2024;

"Bill Ackman’s Wife, Neri Oxman, Apologizes for Plagiarism in Her 2010 Dissertation", WSJ 1/5/2024.

Ring #3: "Ackman Plans to Check MIT’s Kornbluth, Staff for Plagiarism", Bloomberg 1/5/2024:

Bill Ackman ramped up his campaign against Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth, saying he will begin checks on the work of all of the school’s current faculty members for plagiarism.

The move, announced Friday in a post on X, comes after Business Insider expanded its allegations of plagiarism against Ackman’s wife, Neri Oxman, a former MIT professor. The billionaire investor said that faculty members, including Kornbluth and MIT board members, will be subject to checks using MIT’s own plagiarism standards.

“We will share our findings in the public domain as they are completed in the spirit of transparency,” Ackman said, adding that “it is unfortunate that my actions to address problems in higher education have led to these attacks on my family.”

These checks will be very hard to do honestly, and are likely to result in false or misleading claims. Why? Read Ian Bogost: "The Plagiarism War Has Begun: Claudine Gay was taken down by a politically motivated investigation. Would the same approach work for any academic?", The Atlantic 1/4/2024. You should read the whole thing, but here's the skeleton of his investigation:

For the past couple of decades, I’ve been a professor at elite research universities; I’ve published 150 or so scholarly articles and conference papers, and 10 books. Might any of these contain the sort of improprieties that led to a university president’s downfall? I felt sure the answer was no, but the question lingered in my mind and was echoed in the claims of the other academics who have lately rushed to Gay’s defense. […]

So, as a simple experiment, I decided to launch a targeted plagiarism investigation of myself to see if similar scrutiny of my dissertation, performed for no good reason, could deliver similar results. […]

Jonathan Bailey, a copyright and plagiarism consultant who also runs the plagiarism-news website Plagiarism Today, told me that the analysis of Gay’s dissertation is likely to have been carried out with iThenticate, an online service run by the same company that operates the popular student-oriented plagiarism detector Turnitin. […]

On December 29, I downloaded my thesis from the institutional repository at UCLA, where I had earned my doctorate, signed up for an iThenticate account, and arranged for The Atlantic to pay the standard rate of $300 to analyze my dissertation’s 68,038 words.

His dissertation's score was 74.

Was I a plagiarist? This, apparently, was my answer. Plagiarism isn’t normally summed up as a number, so I didn’t know quite how to respond. It seemed plausible that 74 might be a good score. Turns out it wasn’t: The number describes what percentage of a document’s material is similar to text from its database of reference works. My result—my 74—suggested that three-quarters of my dissertation had been copied from other sources. “What the heck?” I said aloud, except I didn’t say “heck.”

But (hours of) detailed investigation lowered that score to 0. To start with, he published the dissertation as a book — massive copying there — and others had quoted him in later works.

I wrote the dissertation from 2002 to 2004, and the plagiarism software checks a work against whatever it finds—even if the compared text was published later. As Bailey told me, “iThenticate doesn’t detect plagiarism. It detects copied or similar text.” From there, Bailey said, “You have to do a lot of manual work.” […]

Once I’d excluded the literal copies of (and commentaries upon) my own work from the analysis, my similarity index dropped to 26 percent. Phew! But iThenticate still listed 288 possible sources of copying. Exonerating myself was going to take a while.

I noticed that a lot of the matches were citations of other books, articles, or materials. iThenticate has a checkbox to “Exclude bibliography,” so I ticked it. Now my score was down to 23. Other matches were literal quotes, which I had quoted with footnotes to their sources. Ticking another checkbox, “Exclude quotes,” brought my similarity index to 9. […]

The institutional-archive copy of my dissertation had added a line to the footer of each page, “Reproduced with permission of the copyright owner. Further reproduction prohibited without permission.” iThenticate had matched a dozen or more other dissertations with the same notice, including “Pathogenesis of Bartonella Henselae in the Domestic Cat” and “Hyperdeprivation and Race-Specific Homicide, 1980–1990.” Laboriously excluding those and similar materials left me with 87 potential instances of plagiarism, and a similarity index of 3. […]

I carefully reviewed the matches that remained. Some were just citations of my work. Others were appropriately footnoted quotations that I’d used, but that iThenticate hadn’t construed as such because they were indented in the text. I also had to click through titles or other proper names that were showing up as copied phrases. Bibliographic citations that the filter hadn’t caught came up too. So did a lot of textual noise—phrases such as to preserve the, which appeared in similar patterns across unrelated materials.

After a couple of hours of work, I still had 60 individual entries to review, each requiring precision mousing to assess and exclude. Determined to see if I’d copied any original work according to the software, I persisted—after all, some of the instances of plagiarism that had sunk Claudine Gay were measured in the tens of words. But not one single match that iThenticate had found amounted to illegitimate copying. In the end, my dissertation’s fraud factor had dropped from 74 percent to zero.

Maybe Ackman's investigations will be similarly scrupulous — but it will not be a surprise if they aren't.

See also "Daily Briefing: Your old research is kompromat waiting to be discovered", Chronicle of Higher Education 1/5/2024.

The Sideshow: "AI plagiarism", 1/4/2024.

For my opinions about the issues involved, see "Plagiarism: Double (and triple and quadruple) standards", 12/27/2023.

