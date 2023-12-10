« previous post |

[N.B.: This post contains a very important set of linguistic questions about the historical evolution of the seasoning in question. The long lists of Eurasian terms provided reveal tantalizing semantic and phonological interconnections among terms that are from different language families. I invite historical linguists to comment on the interrelationships among all the relevant languages cited herein.]

A friend gave me a little bottle of this powerful, pungent spice. It seems to be a unique sort of flavoring that stinks yet enhances the flavor of all sorts of Indian, Central Asian, and other regional cuisines. At first I was just going to write a very brief note about it to pass around among family and friends, but the more I looked into this unique spice, aromatically and linguistically the more interesting it became, so I decided that I would write a rather full-blown Language Log post about it. Voilà!

Hidden in the name was attestation of the spice's foul flavor, but I didn't know what the "asa-" part meant. Upon investigating, I discovered that the English name, asafoetida, is derived from asa, a latinized form of Persian azā ("mastic", cf. "masticate"), and Latin foetidus ("fetid; stinky").

Here's a basic description of and introduction to the spice:

Asafoetida ( ; also spelled asafetida) is the dried latex (gum oleoresin) exuded from the rhizome or tap root of several species of Ferula, perennial herbs of the carrot family. It is produced in Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia, northern South Asia, and Northwest China (Xinjiang). Different regions have different botanical sources.

Asafoetida has a pungent smell, as reflected in its name, lending it the common name of "stinking gum". The odour dissipates upon cooking; in cooked dishes, it delivers a smooth flavour reminiscent of leeks or other onion relatives. Asafoetida is also known colloquially as "devil's dung" in English (and similar expressions in many other languages).

Here's a list of names for this unusual flavoring in different languages:

Language Name Literal meaning/Notes Afrikaans duiwelsdrek Devil's dirt Arabic ḥiltīt Assamese hiṅ ( হিং ) Bengali hiṅ ( হিং ) Burmese shein-kho ( ရှိန်းခို ) Dutch duivelsdrek English Devil's dung Persian Anghoze Finnish pirunpaska Devil's shit Finnish pirunpihka Devil's resin French merde du Diable Devil shit German Teufelsdreck , Devil's dirt Hebrew chiltit ( חלתית ‎ ) you got sick Hebrew chitt [7] Hindi hīṅg ( हींग ) Kannada ingu ( ಇಂಗು ) Kashmiri yang’eh ( ینگہہ ‎ ) Kashubian czarcé łajno chort dung Malayalam kāyaṃ ( കായം ) attested as raamadom in the 14th century Marathi hinga ( हिंग ) Nepali hing ( हिङ्ग ) Odia hengu ( ହେଙ୍ଗୁ ) Pashto hënjâṇa ( هنجاڼه ‎ ) Polish czarcie łajno chort dung Swedish dyvelsträck Devil's dirt Tamil perunkayam ( பெருங்காயம் ) Telugu inguva ( ఇంగువ ) Turkish Şeytan boku Satan's shit Turkish Şeytan otu Satan's weed Turkish Şeytan tersi Urdu hīṅg ( ہینگ )

The Chinese version of Wikipedia has a few other historically important words for asafoetida in Asian languages:

Chinese āwèi 阿魏 (Eastern Han reconstruction *ʔɑ ŋwəs)

<



Tocharian (Kuchean) aṅkwaṣ — this link to the extinct medieval Indo-European language is vitally important for unravelling the transmission of this spice and words for it across Eurasia

Other Chinese names are yāngkuì 央匱, āyú 阿虞, āyújié 阿虞截 (all given in MSM [Modern Standard Mandarin] pronunciation)

<

Persian ānghūzeh آنغوزه

xíngyú (MSM pron.) 形虞



<



Sanskrit hiṅgu हिङ्गु

Still more Chinese names are xīngqú 興瞿, xīngqú 興渠. xūnqú 薰渠, hāxīní 哈昔尼 (all given in MSM)

<

Persian kasni کسنی

Heilítítí 黑黎提提

<

Arabic ḥiltīt حلتيت‎

The Chinese version of Wikipedia states that asafoetida has a strong smell of garlic and onions, and may also be used in fragrances and medicines. It is accompanied by four striking, informative illustrations.

I prize this sentence from the Wikipedia article on asafoetida:

"It is sometimes used to harmonise sweet, sour, salty, and spicy components in food."

Considering asafoetida's ability to accomplish this amazing feat, it's no wonder that it has such zany names in the various languages of the world.

For all of these reasons, I think of asafoetida as what might be called "wànnéng yào 萬能藥" ("panacea") or "wǔxiāng fěn 五香粉" ("five-spice powder"), although not in a technical sense, but more as jocular, private terms.

It's a good thing that I sent around a short preliminary version of this post, because it elicited the following:

sister Heidi — Also called hing if memory serves me right. It is great for digestion. (Since she is an Ayurveda specialist, it must be true, even though Asafoetida smells bad.)

son Thomas Krishna — I wonder why that spice is one of my friend Gene Hill's favorites. I seem to remember him liking it in New Orleans dishes and he put it in something called a "Roux", which is a liquidy flour paste kind of like a watery gravy.

brother Denis — There is a fascinating story around the vanished spice used by the Romans — silphium. Its flavor profile is thought to be somewhat similar to asafoetida, but more lively. Silphium was prized by the Romans and consumed in great quantities, but hard to cultivate in Italy. It died out from overharvesting. I read somewhere that there is a small region in north Africa where a similar plant grows wild. It is being propagated for widespread planting in the future.

I should mention that asafoetida is one of the 24 Eurasian spices that are featured in Gábor Parti's magisterial "Mapping the language of spices", forthcoming as Sino-Platonic Papers 337. In it, he documents how the spice and the words for it in many languages circulated outward from the Iranian speaking areas of Central Asia.

