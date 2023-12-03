« previous post |

Choices for the 2023 Word Of The Year are starting to come out —

The Macquarie Dictionary chose cozzie livs ; Merriam-Webster chose authentic; Oxford University Press has announced their choice, but it's "UNDER EMBARGO until 00.01 GMT Monday 4 December 2023".

So we'll let you in on the secret tomorrow…

I'd never heard of cozzie livs, and this may be more than just because I'm out of touch with Australian culture. According to Megan Doherty in the Canberra Times (12/1/2023):

I'm starting to lose the will to live each time the Macquarie Dictionary releases its word of the year. First up, it's rarely a word, but a phrase. But phrase of the year just doesn't have the same ring to it.

And the chosen word/phrase seems to becoming increasingly obscure and, how do I put this? NEVER. UTTERED. BY. ANYONE. EVER.

Ben Zimmer has argued (I think persuasively) that "The 'Word of the Year' need not be a word" (11/23/2011), and so I've got no problem with cozzie livs having a space in the middle. But I do wonder how widely it was actually used Down Under.

Of course the O.G. WOTY selection will take place at the American Dialect Society meeting in January — and we can count on Ben Zimmer to tell us about it, as he has in the past.

