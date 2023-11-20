« previous post |

Karin Fisher, "It’s a Bleak Climate for Foreign Languages as Enrollments Tumble", Chronicle of Higher Education 11/15/2023"

Enrollments in foreign-language courses tumbled nearly 17 percent between the fall of 2016 and the fall of 2021, the largest decline in the six decades the Modern Language Association has been conducting its census of American colleges. […]

Since peaking in 2009, foreign-language enrollments have deteriorated by almost 30 percent, the MLA found. This is a stunning reversal: Over the previous 30 years, the number of students studying languages had been on a steady upward trajectory.

Ryan Quinn, "Foreign Language Enrollment Sees Steepest Decline on Record", Inside Higher Ed 11/16/2023:

While the COVID-19 crisis lowered enrollments generally, the new report notes that the overall number of students in U.S. colleges and universities only fell 8 percent between 2016 and 2021. While those aren’t directly comparable figures, the drop in enrollment in non-English-language classes was over twice as much — and the 2021 decline in language-taking continues a pre-pandemic trend.

You can find the underlying data here on the Modern Language Association's website: "Enrollments in Languages Other Than English in United States Institutions of Higher Education". As the various panicked reactions note, the MLA's data shows strong rises for ASL and Korean, while the "old timers" decline:

An interactive plot of overall enrollments (source):

There's more to be said about why ASL and Korean are different — I'll leave that for a later post, though no doubt commenters will have things to tell us.

The overall decline in foreign-language enrollments is likely to continue in the short term, pushed by reduction in bottom-up student interest as a result of better machine translation for both text and speech, and also by reduction in top-down "foreign language" requirements at many administrative levels.

But over the last century, trends in U.S. foreign language enrollments have been driven to a large extent by responses at the federal level to geopolitical crises. See e.g. Deborah Cohn, "Fewer U.S. college students are studying a foreign language − and that spells trouble for national security", The Conversation 11/16/2023:

When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite, on Oct. 4, 1957, it did more than spark fears about America’s ability to compete technologically. It also raised concerns that the U.S. had a shortage of Russian speakers capable of monitoring Soviet scientific and military activities.

In 1958, the National Defense Education Act authorized funding to strengthen U.S. education in language instruction, in addition to math and science.

A generation before Sputnik, there was the massive response to WWII (about which more later — see here for a start), and more recently, the response to 9/11. And of course, there were broader societal reactions to all of these challenges. (And there are other social forces, including those behind the rising interest in ASL and Korean.)

Current geopolitical issues will surely affect trends in foreign language enrollments over the next decade, modulated by computer translation and teaching applications in ways that may be harder to predict than most people think. Again, more later…

