0:00 Etruscan

0:39 Sumerian

1:25 Ancient Greek

2:24 Urartian



3:24 Avestan

3:50 Egyptian

4:41 Akkadian

5:34 Sanskrit



6:33 Hittite

7:31 Latin



8:28 Phoenician



9:14 End

0:00 Proto Indo European



0:30 Sabaic

1:00 Sanskrit

1:30 Aramaic



2:00 Sumerian



2:30 Old Chinese



3:00 Ge`ez



3:30 Gothic language

And here are two shorts

Old Norse

Old English

I saw a longer, full version of the one on Old Norse and a very impressive of Viking, plus other ancient languages, but can't find them right now.

[Thanks to Alan Kennedy]

