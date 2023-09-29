« previous post |

The news is flooded with stories about Hui Ka Yan 许家印 (MSM Xǔ Jiāyìn), one of China's wealthiest individuals, Chairman and Party Committee secretary of Evergrande Group, the mega real estate corporation that is currently going belly up, being arrested on suspicion of "illegal crimes". That expression sounded so strange that I had to find out what the Chinese expression was.

Turns out that it is "wéifǎ fànzuì 违法犯罪". Since this phrase occurs frequently in Chinese texts (221,000,000 ghits), it is a firmly established expression in the common legal lexicon of China. It is not a slipup. Furthermore, the English translation "illegal crime" is frequently met in official Chinese media accounts.

Nonetheless, Bing Translator tried valiantly to make sense of the mallocution by translating it as "breaking the law and committing crimes". To show how deeply ensconced "illegal crime" is in the collective Chinese legal mind, let us look at the concept of its opposite, héfǎ fànzuì 合法犯罪 ("legal crime"; 87,800 ghits) (!!), as it is discussed in this Baidu webpage.

As the webpage explains (but doesn't condone), if the PRC government does something that is technically illegal, but the action "benefits The Unit" and doesn't personally benefit the officials committing the offense, then it's considered to be a legal offense.

Here's an excerpt from the article (Google translated) that discusses the topic in more detail：



“Legal” here does not mean being allowed by the law, but includes three meanings: First, the government, as the defender of the law and also the de facto legislator, actually goes out of its way to exploit loopholes in the law. The current law has clear penalties for businessmen's fraudulent behavior. However, when the government, which should not be engaged in commercial activities, not only openly conducts commercial activities, but also engages in semi-open fraud, the law seems to be caught off guard and has no preparation for corresponding crimes and penalties. Secondly, although this kind of behavior obviously tramples on market ethics, business ethics, and even social morality, it has become the default general rule in the industry. Otherwise, it will become a "street rat". Third, and most importantly, in China, power is greater than law, and the government represents legitimacy. Any behavior that is in the interest of the government, as long as no official is found to be personally profiting from it, is legitimate even if it is contrary to existing laws, and will gain social acquiescence and compliance.

Courtesy of Mark Metcalf.

Gulp! (Mis)rule of law?

