Jill Lepore recently presented an illustrative example of how social media amplifies bad stuff ("The World According to Elon Musk's Grandfather", 9/19/2023):

Walter Isaacson’s new biography of Musk […] only glancingly discusses Musk’s grandfather J. N. Haldeman, whom he presents as a risk-taking adventurer and whose politics he dismisses as “quirky.” In fact, Haldeman was a pro-apartheid, antisemitic conspiracy theorist who blamed much of what bothered him about the world on Jewish financiers.

Elon Musk is not responsible for the political opinions of his grandfather, who died when Musk was three years old. But Haldeman’s legacy casts light on what social media does: the reason that most people don’t know about Musk’s grandfather’s political writings is that in his lifetime social media did not exist, and the writings of people like him were not, therefore, amplified by it.

But something happened a few days after the publication of Lepore's article, which showed an effect in the opposite direction.

On September 20, David Brooks emitted another example of his standard David Brooks BS. As I noted back in 2013 ("'Your passport has just been stamped for entry into the Land of Bullshit'"):

David Brooks has an unparalleled ability to shape an intellectually interesting idea into the rhetorical arc of an 800-word op-ed piece. The trouble is, a central part of his genius is choosing the little factoids that perfectly illustrate his points. No doubt he's happy enough to use a true fact if the right one comes to hand, but whenever I've checked, the details have turned out to be somewhere between mischaracterized and invented.

In this case, his contribution was a tweet rather than an op-ed, but the technique is the same.

I've explored his rhetorical inventions several past LLOG posts, and so this example has languished on my to-blog list for nearly a week. But as Gary Legum hyperbolically put it ("David Brooks Recalls A Better America When A Man Could Cheaply Get Drunk In An Airport", Wonkette 9/22/2023):

Brooks posted this tweet at 9:26 P.M. on Wednesday night. By approximately 9:27, he was being roasted across the Internet harder than Mexican street corn.

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/1qeV9qOBL3 — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) September 21, 2023

Among thousands of others, some notable social-media reactions came from the restaurant and the state of New Jersey — and so the whole thing blew up to the point where dozens of stories appeared in traditional media, including the Washington Post, the Guardian, the Independent, the NY Post, …. Brooks was ratioed so hard that he apologized on PBS News Hour, as Fox News reported.

But compare this reaction to what happened in response to his December 2001 Atlantic Magazine article, "One Nation, Slightly Divisible", in which he deployed a closely-analogous piece of rhetorical BS, epitomizing his safari to "red America":

When I drive to Franklin County, I take Route 270. After about forty-five minutes I pass a Cracker Barrel—Red America condensed into chain-restaurant form. I've crossed the Meatloaf Line; from here on there will be a lot fewer sun-dried-tomato concoctions on restaurant menus and a lot more meatloaf platters. […]

On my journeys to Franklin County, I set a goal: I was going to spend $20 on a restaurant meal. But although I ordered the most expensive thing on the menu—steak au jus, "slippery beef pot pie," or whatever—I always failed. I began asking people to direct me to the most-expensive places in town. They would send me to Red Lobster or Applebee's. I'd go into a restaurant that looked from the outside as if it had some pretensions—maybe a "Les Desserts" glass cooler for the key-lime pie and the tapioca pudding. I'd scan the menu and realize that I'd been beaten once again. I went through great vats of chipped beef and "seafood delight" trying to drop twenty dollars. I waded through enough surf-and-turfs and enough creamed corn to last a lifetime. I could not do it.

It was a couple of years before Sasha Issenberg exposed this as bullshit (in the philosophical sense) — "David Brooks: BooBoos in Paradise", Philadelphia Magazine 4/1/2004:

Brooks, an agile and engaging writer, was doing what he does best, bringing sweeping social movements to life by zeroing in on what Tom Wolfe called “status detail,” those telling symbols — the Weber Grill, the open-toed sandals with advanced polymer soles — that immediately fix a person in place, time and class. Through his articles, a best-selling book, and now a twice-a-week column in what is arguably journalism’s most prized locale, the New York Times op-ed page, Brooks has become a must-read, charming us into seeing events in the news through his worldview.

There’s just one problem: Many of his generalizations are false. […]

In January, I made my own trip to Franklin County, 175 miles southwest of Philadelphia, with a simple goal: I wanted to see where David Brooks comes up with this stuff. […]

As I made my journey, it became increasingly hard to believe that Brooks ever left his home. “On my journeys to Franklin County, I set a goal: I was going to spend \$20 on a restaurant meal. But although I ordered the most expensive thing on the menu — steak au jus, ’slippery beef pot pie,’ or whatever — I always failed. I began asking people to direct me to the most-expensive places in town. They would send me to Red Lobster or Applebee’s,” he wrote. “I’d scan the menu and realize that I’d been beaten once again. I went through great vats of chipped beef and ’seafood delight’ trying to drop $20. I waded through enough surf-and-turfs and enough creamed corn to last a lifetime. I could not do it.”

Taking Brooks’s cue, I lunched at the Chambersburg Red Lobster and quickly realized that he could not have waded through much surf-and-turf at all. The “Steak and Lobster” combination with grilled center-cut New York strip is the most expensive thing on the menu. It costs \$28.75. “Most of our checks are over $20,” said Becka, my waitress. “There are a lot of ways to spend over \$20.”

The easiest way to spend over \$20 on a meal in Franklin County is to visit the Mercersburg Inn, which boasts “turn-of-the-century elegance.” I had a \$50 prix-fixe dinner, with an entrée of veal medallions, served with a lump-crab and artichoke tower, wild-rice pilaf and a sage-caper-cream sauce. Afterward, I asked the inn’s proprietors, Walt and Sandy Filkowski, if they had seen Brooks’s article. They laughed.

But Issenberg's takedown didn't lead to any widespread mockery, much less a public apology from Brooks.

The Smokehouse Barbecue episode may make David Brooks avoid future restaurant-cost factoids, but I'm betting that the NYT will continue to pay him for spraying a continued stream of bullshit in other directions. Still, maybe the general public will now respond more actively on social media?

As you can see from the links in those posts, many others over the years have exposed Brooks' factoids, without a lot of uptake outside a small community of Brooks watchers. But this time was different.

