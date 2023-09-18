A new draft…

This is not at all the experience that I've had with multiple-authored papers — but it's funny:

And I've sometimes had analogous issues with "copy editing" — see e.g. "Spectrums", 5/24/2022…

  1. Chris Button said,

    September 18, 2023 @ 9:56 am

    I don't think the point is solely about "multi-authored" publications. In the business world, there are many other stakeholders (communications teams, legal teams, investor relations teams, PR teams, client handling teams, marketing teams, etc.) that all may well need to add their two cents despite not being the "authors".

