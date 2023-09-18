A new draft…
This is not at all the experience that I've had with multiple-authored papers — but it's funny:
“Thanks everyone for comments on the draft, here it is revised with all your edits.” pic.twitter.com/pSV16wQqca
— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) September 17, 2023
And I've sometimes had analogous issues with "copy editing" — see e.g. "Spectrums", 5/24/2022…
Chris Button said,
September 18, 2023 @ 9:56 am
I don't think the point is solely about "multi-authored" publications. In the business world, there are many other stakeholders (communications teams, legal teams, investor relations teams, PR teams, client handling teams, marketing teams, etc.) that all may well need to add their two cents despite not being the "authors".