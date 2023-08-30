« previous post |

I spent much of the summer in Vermont ensconced in a hermit's cottage reading, writing, and, of course, running through the Green Mountains and verdant woods. When I left last week to come back for the fall semester at Penn, I brought with me about fifty bottle gourds (Lagenaria siceraria) that had been abandoned by the side of the road.

My purpose in bringing so many bottle gourds back to Philadelphia is that I wanted to give them to the new graduate students in my department. It has been my habit for many years to present something exotic / esoteric and regionally meaningful to the students in Asian studies. Usually it's edible, such as camel's milk cheese from Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan, but sometimes it's more on the edifying side. Such is the case with this year's bottle gourds.

How so?

In Asian culture, aside from being edible, bottle gourds are fraught with symbolism and a surprising array of functionality. For example, wandering physicians and Daoist / Taoist priests could employ them to carry medicines and potions. They are often seen in anime and other films about pre-modern times. The double bulge of the bottle gourd shape is still used to make little medicine bottles dispensed by contemporary hospitals. See also the discussion below for the meaning "dipper".

As for the cosmogonic and anthropogonic mythic implications of bottle gourds, see:

Victor H. Mair. "Southern Bottle-Gourd (hu-lu) Myths in China and Their Appropriation by Taoism." In Chung-kuo shen-hua yü ch'uan-shuo hsüeh-shu yen-t'ao-hui (Proceedings of the Conference on Chinese Myth and Legend). Han-hsüeh yen-chiu chung-hsin ts'ung-k'an (Center for Chinese Studies Research Series), No. 5. Vol. 1 of 2. Taipei: Han-hsüeh yen-chiu chung-hsin, 1996. Pp. 185-228.

Now, diving into their linguistic facets, the Chinese word for "bottle gourd" is húlu 葫蘆, a word that just sounds funny and joyful, at least to me.

Middle Sinitic: hu|xu lu



(Baxter–Sagart): /*[ɡ]ˤa C.rˤa/ (Zhengzhang): /*qʰaː|ɡaː raː/

In Japanese, it is hyōtan / ひょうたん / 瓢箪.

I was surprised to learn that the Korean word for bottle gourd is the short, simple, single syllabic "bag 박".

How could Korean have such a diminutive, unimpressive word as "bag" for the exalted "bottle gourd; calabash"? I was expecting a Sino-Korean word, since conservative estimates of the proportion of such terminology in Korean are about 50%.

So I asked Bob Ramsey what the story is with the Korean word "bag" for "bottle gourd". His reply:

Koreans do have the word 葫蘆, read 호로 (horo), at least in written sources. But the colloquial modern word for 'gourd, calabash' is, as you say, 박, which, as best I know, is a native Korean word. In Middle Korean, the word had a high tone (marked by Sejong (1397-1450) as a "去聲" ["falling tone"]). Now, that short native word is also the source of 바가지, the common word for the everyday utensil used as a dipper (made originally by splitting and hollowing out a gourd but now usually made out of plastic!)

Still, why do you think Koreans would be obligated to use a Sino-Korean word for such a thing? After all, Koreans use native words for all sorts of agricultural products, including such things as 'rice' (both cooked and uncooked) and 'barley'! A native Korean name for a cultivated plant is not unusual.

Now, I confess that I myself have often wondered about the origins of the names for plants cultivated in Korea. Many have distinctive phonological (tonal) shapes, something that has piqued my curiosity even more. I know that tobacco (that is, the plant itself) reached Korea from Kyushu (and the shape of the Korean word shows that origin). But chili peppers also came from Kyushu in the sixteenth century, and that Korean word has a Chinese origin. Moreover, many plant products must have reached Korea through China, and so you'd expect maybe that the plants would have brought the names with them and have Sino-Korean names. However, 'persimmons' and 'pears'–and 蘿蔔 [VHM: "radish"]–don't. They all have what appear to be native Korean names!

Korean seems to be especially rich and diverse in the sources of its words, particularly for plants.

Beyond the interesting assortment of names for "bottle gourd" in East Asia, what really attracts me to this curious plant fruit is its association with my favorite ancient Chinese text, Zhuang Zi 莊子 / Chuang Tzu (Master Zhuang) (ca. late 4th c.-early 3rd c. BC). For a complete translation, see Victor H. Mair, tr., Wandering on the Way: Early Taoist Tales and Parables of Chuang Tzu (Honolulu: University of Hawaii Press, 1998; first ed. New York: Bantam, 1994); also available as Zhuangzi Bilingual Edition, translated by Victor H. Mair (English) and Minci Li (Modern Chinese) (Columbus: The Ohio State University Foreign Language Publications, production of the National East Asian Languages Resource Center, OSU, 2019) — this is actually a trilingual edition, since the 736 pages volume also includes the original Classical Chinese version.

In the fifth (and last) section of the first chapter, "Carefree Wandering", we find this passage (pp. 7-8):

Master Hui said to Master Chuang, "The King of Wei presented me with the seeds of a large gourd. I planted them and they grew to bear a fruit that could hold five bushels. I filled the gourd with liquid but its walls were not strong enough for me to pick it up. I split the gourd into ladles but their curvature was so slight they wouldn't hold anything. Although the gourd was admittedly of huge capacity, I smashed it to bits because it was useless."



"Sir," said Master Chuang, "it's you who were obtuse about utilizing its bigness. There was a man of Sung who was good at making an ointment for chapped hands. For generations, the family occupation had been to wash silk floss. A stranger who heard about the ointment offered him a hundred pieces of gold for the formula. The man of Sung gathered his clan together and said to them, 'We have been washing silk floss for generations and have earned no more than a few pieces of gold. Now we'll make a hundred pieces of gold in one morning if we sell the technique. Please let me give it to the stranger: After the stranger obtained the formula, he persuaded the King of Ngwa of its usefulness. Viet embarked on hostilities against Ngwa, so the King of Ngwa appointed the stranger to the command of his fleet. That winter, he fought a naval battle with the forces of Viet and totally defeated them [because his sailors' hands didn't get chapped]. The king set aside a portion of land and enfeoffed him there.



"The ability to prevent chapped hands was the same, but one person gained a fief with it while the other couldn't even free himself from washing floss. This is because the uses to which the ointment was put were different. Now you, sir, had a five-bushel gourd. Why didn't you think of tying it on your waist as a big buoy so that you could go floating on the lakes and rivers instead of worrying that it couldn't hold anything because of its shallow curvature? This shows, sir, that you still have brambles for brains!"

Chuang Tzu not only had such an attitude about the lowly / exalted bottle gourd, he had it about all things in the universe. That is why I was overjoyed to find fifty abandoned specimens, large and small, that I could bring back to Penn and talk about their wondrous names and applications with our students.

Selected readings

