Iowa town names
« previous post |
I'm in Ames, home of Iowa State University. The next town down the road is Nevada. What? Yes, but it's /nəˈveɪdə/ nə-VAY-də, not /nɪˈvædə/ nih-VAD-ə; Spanish: [neˈβaða], and the locals I've met know the difference. The same thing holds for Madrid, which is on the other side of Ames; it is /ˈmædrɪd/, not /məˈdrɪd/ mə-DRID, Spanish: [maˈðɾið].
From what they told me, Iowans do the same thing with many other exonyms.
Selected readings
- "Local toponymic pronunciations in northwestern Ohio and northern Indiana" (7/4/22)
- "Southern Ohioisms" (9/23/17)
- "The many sights and sounds of 'Buchanan'" (8/26/21)
Taylor, Philip said,
May 13, 2023 @ 9:24 am
Not really restricted to Iowa, in my experience. Ask an Ontario Canadian how he or she would pronounce the names of "Weber" (a street in Waterloo-Kitchener), "Delhi", "Baden" and so on …
Jonathan Lundell said,
May 13, 2023 @ 9:27 am
Likewise New Madrid, of the eponymous 19C quake. Cairo.
I’ve been spending some time in Wichita, where we find the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas rivers, pronounced ar-KAN-zas. Apparently Arkansas the state had competing pronunciations until the silent-s version was made official by legislative act.
Of course there’s Paris TX, but we do the same thing to the French one…
mg said,
May 13, 2023 @ 9:32 am
Same with Michigan – near Ann Arbor, Milan is pronounced MY-lan.
Dick Margulis said,
May 13, 2023 @ 9:41 am
The use of shibboleths is widespread. Harry Truman noted that you could tell if someone was from Cleveland by where they put the stress in "Plain Dealer." I lived for a time in a section of Rochester NY called char-LOTTE. Chili, NY, the suburb next door is pronounced CHAI-lie. The list could go on indefinitely.
From the online Merriam-Webster page for shibboleth:
"The Bible's Book of Judges (12:4-6) tells the story of the Ephraimites, who, after they were routed by the Gileadite army, tried to retreat by sneaking across a ford of the Jordan River that was held by their enemy. The Gileadites, wary of the ploy, asked every soldier who tried to cross if he was an Ephraimite. When the soldier said "no," he was asked to say shibbōleth (which means "stream" in Hebrew). Gileadites pronounced the word "shibboleth," but Ephramites said "sibboleth." Anyone who didn't pronounce the initial sh was killed on the spot. When English speakers first borrowed shibboleth, they used it to mean "test phrase," but it has acquired additional meanings since that time."
Robert Coren said,
May 13, 2023 @ 10:00 am
A friend used to live (and still owns property) in Perry, NY, which is in Wyoming County; the first time I saw "Wyoming" in something she had written I did a double-take. As far as I know it's pronounced the same way as the state.
Allan from Iowa said,
May 13, 2023 @ 10:33 am
Tripoli, Iowa is not pronounced with any sounds conventionally written with the letter I.
Ralph J Hickok said,
May 13, 2023 @ 10:58 am
Driving from the Indianapolis airport to my daughter's home in Illinois, one passes through Brazil (pron. "Brazzle") and Peru (pron. "Pay-roo").
Jason M said,
May 13, 2023 @ 11:15 am
The way Americans pronounce French place names has always amused.
In St. Louis, Des Peres is really about as close as you can get to the French pronunciation (both S’s silent). And Chouteau Street is pronounced Show-doh or Show-toh but really not that far off. Could be SHOE-toh I guess.
But then you have Des Moines, Iowa, with the S’s silent à la française. The Moines part has silent “S” unless you’re affecting a rural Iowan accent like some of my Southeastern Iowan family, in which case, only the first “S” is silent. The “Moine” part is of course nothing like modern Île-de-France pronunciation, but I suppose we should compare vs the accent of the original French furriers and trappers (or monks?) who named the place. Anyone know?
And then there’s the full on Americanization exonym pronunciation as Pennsylvanians do to Du Bois.
Is there a moral or at least a pattern to the exonym pronunciation story? My favorite, non place name pronunciation in American standard is what we do to “lingerie” — nothing like our usual orthography-to-pronunciation rules and nothing like the French either!
Bloix said,
May 13, 2023 @ 12:24 pm
Robert Coren –
There are at least three eastern Wyomings, all of which predate the western state's use of the word: the Wyoming Valley, in Pennsylvania; Wyoming County, NY; Wyoming County, West Virginia. The word is from a Lenape word referring to plains or flat land. The western state, for some reason, borrowed it. The westerners took the pre-existing pronunciation from the easterners.