« previous post |

I'm in Ames, home of Iowa State University. The next town down the road is Nevada. What? Yes, but it's nə-VAY-də, not nih-VAD-ə; Spanish: [neˈβaða], and the locals I've met know the difference. The same thing holds for Madrid, which is on the other side of Ames; it is , not mə-DRID, Spanish: [maˈðɾið].

From what they told me, Iowans do the same thing with many other exonyms.

Selected readings

Permalink