Eve Armstrong, "I Murdered Conan O'Brien and Nobody Will Ever Know — an exercise in inference sabotage", 3/30/2023:

Abstract: I employ an optimization-based inference methodology together with an Ising model, in an intentionally ineffectual manner, to get away with murdering an obstreperous scientific collaborator. The antics of this collaborator, hereafter "Conan O'Brien," were impeding the publication of an important manuscript. With my tenure date looming, I found myself desperate. Luckily, I study inference, a computational means to find a solution to a physical problem, based on available measurements (say, a dead body) and a dynamical model assumed to give rise to those measurements (a murderer). If the measurements are insufficient and/or the model is incomplete, one obtains multiple "degenerate" solutions to the problem. Degenerate solutions are all equally valid given the information available, and thus render meaningless the notion of one "correct" solution. Typically in scientific research, degeneracy is undesirable. Here I describe the opposite situation: a quest to create degenerate solutions in which to cloak myself. Or even better: to render measurements incompatible with a solution in which I am the murderer. Moreover, I show how one may sabotage an inference procedure to commit an untraceable crime. I sit here now, typing victoriously, a free woman. Because you won't believe me anyway. And even if you do, you'll never prove a thing.

I have personal reasons for interest in this paper — and no, it's not because I need help planning a crime. Rather, in one of my courses this semester I'm about to take up "Hopfield networks", which are Ising models viewed as abstract models of content-addressable memory rather than abstract models of ferromagnetism. Or as Figure 2 from Eve's paper suggests, abstract models of social dynamics:

(…and even more abstractly, similar sets of coupled non-linear differential equations can be used to model things like musical coordination, text-setting, and linguistic sound systems…)

Previously-cited works by Dr. Armstrong include

You might also like her recent collection, Murder By Theory: Two Tales from the Ivory Tower's Dark Side, in which academic murder is explored at greater length.

