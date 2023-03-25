« previous post |

New article by Stephen Johnson in Lifehacker (3/24/23):

"These Are the Most Savage Ways to Start or End an Email:

How you start and end your work email says something about your worth as a person"

N.B.: This is about work email — a very different kettle of fish from personal email, email with friends, and email in general. You work those things out on your own. If the solutions you arrive at are suitable, the relationship will persist. If not, it will wither.

Selections from Johnson's article:

How do you begin your work emails? Do you go with a simple “Hey?” Or are you into formal greetings like “Good afternoon?” or “Salutation, right, trusty, and well-beloved friend?” Or are you one of those absolute animals that just starts—with no foreplay at all? How about the closing? Are you one of those annoying, “Thank you in advance” people? Or are you more like, “Byeeeeee?”

Back in the pre-computer days, this wouldn’t be a question. There were hard-and-fast rules for business correspondence: You started the letter with “Dear, Mr. Jenkins,” and ended it with, “Sincerely yours.” Anything else would mark you as a communist or beatnik.

Then email hit the scene. At first, it was widely used for informal work communication—serious business-y business was still put down on paper. But now, no one write letters for work, and there are even more informal ways for us to communicate. Email is in a gray-area. Everyday work-words are sent through text messages or Slack, and email is reserved for more “serious” buisness—but it still isn’t exactly formal, and there aren’t any universally accepted rules. This leaves everyone free to start and end emails however they want. But we still judge each other for the choices we make.

According to research from online tutoring company Preply.com, 46% of those surveyed report that they can tell a coworker’s mood based on their greetings and sign-offs, but only a third of those same people think about how they start and end their own emails. You should be one of the people who thinks about it, at least enough to understand how you’re coming off to your co-workers.

Personally, I draw a lot of implications from the way people open and close their email messages; plentiful signals inherent therein. In a university setting like Penn, much depends upon the various levels and departments from which and to which emails are flowing.

Inside of a department, especially if the correspondence is between people who are in the same building / corridor, or whose offices are right next to each other, one can be almost as casual as in conversation. Still, since the message is being transmitted in written form, I feel the need to have an address and a closing, which can be as simple as "Linda" and "Victor", or just "L" and "V". If the exchange goes on for several messages, especially if closely spaced, then we can omit the names and their abbreviations.

According to the survey, “Hi [NAME]” is the most common opening for work emails, with 67% of respondents saying they have used it. This makes sense. “Hi, Gary” is reassuring in a work context. It’s not overly familiar nor overly formal, and it briefly acknowledges the recipient’s humanity before launching into whatever mundane drudgery occasioned the communication. “Hi, Gary” says, “We’re all in this together.”

At Penn, I almost never use "Hi" before someone's name, because it seems too flippant in that setting (though it might fit perfectly in other contexts). For me at Penn, it's usually "Dear …" or just the person's name, mostly the latter.

Johnson goes into considerable detail about how people close their emails. He says that most people use "Thank you", although, to me, it seems a bit odd to be thanking someone for something they haven't done yet, unless one is thanking "in advance", which is still rather presumptuous to me. When someone explicitly says, "thank you in advance", I find that annoying and even borderline obnoxious. unless one means by it "thank you for paying attention to my message" (and the request it makes).

I find it significant that Johnson doesn't mention "best", which is far and away my most frequent closing and the most frequent closing for my regular correspondents outside of work. To write "best" in a work context somehow sounds both too close and too casual — though I do see it from time to time.

"Kind regards", which Johnson also cites as a fairly frequent (16%) closing sounds old-fashioned.

I have one colleague who always closes with "toodle-oo"; she's the only one who does that.

…

A shockingly high percentage of people—58%—believe emojis are appropriate in work emails. As in any kind of communication, “correct” depends on the audience, but emojis seem too informal for work

…

Weirdly, people are more likely to approve of emojis in work emails than exclamation points. Forty-eight percent of respondents report that they re-read emails and remove exclamation points. But 25% add exclamation points. Are you an adder or a subtracter?

…

One thing I think we can all agree on: Closing your email with “Sent from my iPhone” or similar is not good. A little more than half of survey respondents want people to stop this entirely, and 65% object to: “Sent from my phone, please excuse typos.”

…

The absolute most savage opening and closing is the same: Nothing.

Suffice it to say, email etiquette is still a work in progress.

As for texting, thank god I don't have to worry about that. It would make some sort of sense to me if someone would resort to it simply to communicate a short message and be done with it, but I've seen too many people drag on such conversations for far too long and then have existential crises about how and when to bring closure to them, or become seriously disturbed by trying to understand what the other side means by not replying.

