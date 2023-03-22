« previous post |

Knowing how much I like to invent terms for things that have no name ("topolect", "character amnesia", etc.), and needing a word for the parlance produced by ChatGPT-4 and kindred AI chatbots, Conal Boyce asked me to coin a term for it. I instantly obliged him by coming up with "pablumese" to designate the sort of language that is unremittingly neutral and takes no stance on any subject or topic it addresses.

Conal liked my invention and responded:

Here's one of the problems with ChatGPT and its brethren: Not only does it spew what Victor calls 'pablumese' but for technical questions it then mixes its pablumese with quantitative nonsense, creating a truly creepy kind of output.

I was curious to see how it would handle the question of how many copper atoms fit into the cross-section of a typical copper wire. It responded in a way that made it sound very knowledgeable, breaking everything down into tiny (sometimes condescending) steps, and yet, at the very end of its perfect logic, it botched its answer, because it was unable to do a conversion between millimeters and picometers correctly.

But here's the kicker: What makes this stuff maximally odious is that the creeps who design it will succeed in taking over the world anyway, because this week "version 4 is astonishingly better than the beta ChatGPT!!!" and version 5 next week will be astonishingly better than…. etc. etc. until they've improved it enough that it really will threaten the jobs of 3/4 of the human race. It must be an absolutely sickening time to be a young person, trying to plan one's career.

For your amusement, below I've copy/pasted one of the ChatGPT responses to my question. In this one, the numbers look correct until we get to this division step:

(0.7854 mm^2) / (51,393.3 pm^2)

ChatGPT is unable to do the conversion properly from millimeters to picometers. The result of the division should be 1.52×10^13, but it claims the answer to be just 15,291 (which many of us humans would suspect immediately as an unrealistic estimate of how many copper atoms fit into a cross-section of a copper wire). Let me know if you think I have it wrong, but I've tried checking this from several different angles.

To solve this circle-packing problem, we need to determine the maximum number of circles of diameter 256 pm that can fit inside a circle of diameter 1 mm.

The key to solving this problem is to realize that we can use the formula for the area of a circle to calculate how much space each individual circle takes up. The formula for the area of a circle is:

A = πr^2

where A is the area of the circle and r is the radius.

In our case, the diameter of each circle is 256 pm, so the radius is:

r = (256 pm) / 2 = 128 pm

Using this radius, we can calculate the area of each circle:

A = π(128 pm)^2 = 51,393.3 pm^2

Now, we need to determine how many of these circles can fit inside a circle of diameter 1 mm. The area of a circle with diameter 1 mm is:

A = π(0.5 mm)^2 = 0.7854 mm^2

To determine the maximum number of circles that can fit inside this larger circle, we need to divide the area of the larger circle by the area of each individual circle:

Number of circles = (Area of larger circle) / (Area of each individual circle)

Number of circles = (0.7854 mm^2) / (51,393.3 pm^2)

Number of circles = 15,291.5

Again, since we can't have a fraction of a circle, we need to round down to the nearest whole number. Therefore, we can fit 15,291 circles of diameter 256 pm inside a circle of diameter 1 mm.

I'm not sure exactly what Conal has proven here about AI chatbots, but, in general, I find them informative, innocuous, and bland.

Selected readings

Permalink