The mind of artificial intelligence
Sean Carroll's Preposterous Universe Podcast #230
Raphaël Millière on How Artificial Intelligence Thinks, March 20, 2023 / Philosophy, Technology, Thinking / Comments
Welcome to another episode of Sean Carroll's Mindscape. Today, we're joined by Raphaël Millière, a philosopher and cognitive scientist at Columbia University. We'll be exploring the fascinating topic of how artificial intelligence thinks and processes information. As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, it's important to understand the mechanisms behind its decision-making processes. What are the algorithms and models that underpin AI, and how do they differ from human thought processes? How do machines learn from data, and what are the limitations of this learning? These are just some of the questions we'll be exploring in this episode. Raphaël will be sharing insights from his work in cognitive science, and discussing the latest developments in this rapidly evolving field. So join us as we dive into the mind of artificial intelligence and explore how it thinks.
[The above introduction was artificially generated by ChatGPT.]
Maria Comninou (March 20, 2023 at 2:41 pm)
I am always surprised at the ease that humans (mostly male in these fields) are willing to attribute consciousness to algorithms (AI) but deny it to non human animals!
Jim Wade (March 22, 2023 at 4:13 am)
The question about whether an AI machine will ever be able to think is, to me, the most important question to be addressed. This question is the hard problem of consciousness. The inner life of humans is a reality that is unexplainable. Self-aware consciousness is what leads to understanding the meaning of experience. Computers do not understand the meaning of anything. It is the human minds that interpret the findings of the algorithms that give them meaning. Computers do not have AHA moments. Computers are very valuable tools that can vastly expand the capabilities and achievements of human beings, but understanding is the purview of self-aware consciousness.
Gregory Kusnick said,
March 23, 2023 @ 12:04 am
Carroll's podcast is hands-down my favorite. I highly recommend it (though I have not actually listened to this episode yet).