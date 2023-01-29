« previous post |

Anne Thomas, a retired primary school teacher, writes from NH:

While it may not be required coursework across the board, cursive is making a comeback. Research shows that handwriting notes activates multiple brain regions associated with optimal memory, much more so than note-taking with digital devices. Taking notes by hand or writing a to-do list on paper will preserve that memory a lot longer than typing into a laptop or phone.

As of February 2022, 14 states passed legislation requiring cursive to be taught in schools, with legislation pending elsewhere. Educators argue that such instruction is essential to developing fine motor skills.

With cursive back in classrooms, maybe the art of penmanship won’t be relegated to assignments. Perhaps sending long missives through the mail will be the next trend of 2023.

[ To which she added: I don't know about this last bit, but I DO know that back of envelope lists are a required part of my life… and that yes, the act of writing the list does help get it in my memory, kinesthetic being my more dominant mode.]

I still prefer to write notes, drafts of papers, lecture outlines, and so forth by hand with black ink on yellow legal paper, although I do compose reams and streams of things on my four computers — but I'm virtually incapable of writing anything on a cell phone or tablet / pad (though I marvel at those who do so). I also marvel at a friend of mine who does not feel that her day has been fulfilled if she doesn't spend at least half an hour writing characters — just for the pure joy of doing so.

Does anyone still remember the beautiful Spencerian Penmanship ("inspired by the forms that he saw of smooth pebbles in a stream" [source]) and the Palmer Method (its successor [source]) for writing longhand? They were designed for ergonomic efficiency without sacrificing esthetic merit.

