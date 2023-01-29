Cursive and memory
Anne Thomas, a retired primary school teacher, writes from NH:
While it may not be required coursework across the board, cursive is making a comeback. Research shows that handwriting notes activates multiple brain regions associated with optimal memory, much more so than note-taking with digital devices. Taking notes by hand or writing a to-do list on paper will preserve that memory a lot longer than typing into a laptop or phone.
As of February 2022, 14 states passed legislation requiring cursive to be taught in schools, with legislation pending elsewhere. Educators argue that such instruction is essential to developing fine motor skills.
I still prefer to write notes, drafts of papers, lecture outlines, and so forth by hand with black ink on yellow legal paper, although I do compose reams and streams of things on my four computers — but I'm virtually incapable of writing anything on a cell phone or tablet / pad (though I marvel at those who do so). I also marvel at a friend of mine who does not feel that her day has been fulfilled if she doesn't spend at least half an hour writing characters — just for the pure joy of doing so.
Does anyone still remember the beautiful Spencerian Penmanship ("inspired by the forms that he saw of smooth pebbles in a stream" [source]) and the Palmer Method (its successor [source]) for writing longhand? They were designed for ergonomic efficiency without sacrificing esthetic merit.
[Thanks to John Rohsenow]
Bloix said,
January 29, 2023 @ 11:15 am
I learned cursive in the mid-1960s. Having done a little googling in response to this post, I'm fairly sure that I was taught the Zaner-Bloser method, which displaced the Palmer method. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zaner-Bloser_(teaching_script)
If you'd asked me yesterday I would have said I learned the Palmer method, but no- I've looked at the Palmer alphabet and I was never taught to write write those big round P's and R's. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palmer_Method. And I clearly remember the printing worksheet that the Zaner-Bloser method recommended as a precursor to cursive.
https://www.rainbowresource.com/product/062314/Zaner-Bloser-Manuscript-Cursive-Card.html?trackcode=googleBase&gclid=Cj0KCQiAz9ieBhCIARIsACB0oGKFO57HdDrN1cUAE0bbOMdPnGMcrYr0oyqv2vTef2hWaSWd4dh5x4IaApzpEALw_wcB
I suspect I think I learned Palmer because the phrase Palmer Penmanship is so prettily alliterative and I forgot Zaner-Bloser because it's so ugly and forgettable. Or perhaps it's because my mother learned Palmer and referred to modern cursive generally as Palmer Penmanship. (Her mother would have learned Spencerian- I wonder what her attitude was to the newfangled simplified Palmer.) Although I may be misremembering!
If you're old enough to have learned Spencerian as a child you'd have been taught to write with a steel nib dipped in an inkwell. There might be some centenarians who remember that. But except for the epigraphers and calligraphers among us, I suspect that anyone younger would find reading a document written in Spencerian to be slow going.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spencerian_script#/media/File:Spencerian_example.jpg
