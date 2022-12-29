« previous post |

Ten days ago, Éric Freyssinet raised that question, which matters because Twitter might lose its immunity to libel suits under U.S. law if the company were acting as a publisher rather than as an "information service provider":

Any attempt to remove my tweets that link to my other social media accounts, not violating any law, would actually make #twitter an editorial media, and no longer a social media platform, with civil and criminal liability for *any* illegal content therein. https://t.co/kwoFHVue43 — Éric Freyssinet (@ericfreyss) December 18, 2022

(Here's an image of the tweet, in case Twitter is down…)

But this is Language Log, not Defamation Law Log, so the topic here is the singular phrase "an editorial media". And as usual, the point is not to complain but to inquire.

Obviously the phrase was unexpected enough to make me notice it. Merriam-Webster says:

The singular media and its plural medias seem to have originated in the field of advertising over 70 years ago; they are still so used without stigma in that specialized field. In most other applications media is used as a plural of medium. The popularity of the word in references to the agencies of mass communication is leading to the formation of a mass noun, construed as a singular.

there's no basis for it. You know, the news media gets on to something

—Edwin Meese 3d

the media is less interested in the party's policies

—James Lewis, Guardian Weekly

This use is not as well established as the mass-noun use of data and is likely to incur criticism especially in writing.

But what triggered my novelty response was that Freyssinet used media as a count noun, not a mass noun.

The OED notes the count-noun version, glossing media as "The main means of mass communication, esp. newspapers, radio, and television, and (from the later 20th century) content accessed via the internet, regarded collectively; the reporters, journalists, etc., working for organizations engaged in such communication. Also, as a count noun: a particular means of mass communication." Relevant citations include:

1927 Amer. Speech 3 26 One of the best advertising medias in the middle west.

1973 ‘R. Macdonald’ Sleeping Beauty i. 9 ‘You from a media?’ ‘No, I'm just a citizen.’

That's all I have time for this morning — but I'm curious about how widely the count-noun version has spread. And a general point to be pursued at greater length is the nature of morphological sub-cultures.

