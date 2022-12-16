« previous post |

"The Guardian view on King Charles: still on probation", The Guardian 12/15/2022:

The latest allegations from Harry and Meghan are damaging for the Windsor family – and perhaps for the monarchy.

[…]

Saddest of all, surely, is the sight of so many unhappy people inside such a dysfunctional institution. Few of the principals appear undamaged, often seriously, by the pressures of the roles they play in front of an audience of sometimes infantilised millions.

Let's try de-litotes-izing that last sentence:

Most of the principals appear damaged, often seriously, by the pressures of the roles they play in front of an audience of sometimes infantilised millions.

Does the original version mean the same thing? We highlight, you decide.

