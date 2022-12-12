« previous post |

Danielle Abril, "Gen Z came to ‘slay.’ Their bosses don’t know what that means.", WaPo 12/12/2022:

When 24-year-old Mary Clare Wall read a message that said her colleague would be “out of pocket,” she and her young co-workers giggled.

As Generation Z workers, Wall and her peers interpreted the phrase to mean that their colleague planned to do something crazy or inappropriate, not that they would be unavailable. But in the same manner, she confused her older colleagues with her regular use of the word ‘slay.’

“I [had to] give an almost definition of the word ‘slay,’” she said. “Now they all text me ‘slay.’ They’re excited they know how to use it.”

Generation Z — defined by Pew Research Center as those born between 1997 and 2012 — is bringing its own style of communication to the workplace. As conversations have increasingly moved online to text-driven environments, Gen Z’s form of messaging is creating a quirky challenge for multigenerational workplaces: the potential for confusing, anxiety-inducing and sometimes comical miscommunication.

Accompanying that article is "Cringe quiz: Are you fluent in Gen-Z office speak?"

So let’s put your knowledge to the test. How well do you think you can understand your Gen Z colleagues in the workplace?

Here are six questions based on our conversations with Gen Z workers.

I took the quiz this morning, and aced it:

That's not because I'm particularly expert in Zoomerish. I did know one answer, and even blogged about it a decade ago, having been clued in by a native texter. Others have written about the same thing as well — e.g. documented here — and I've gotten other clues from time to time. But for the other five questions, I just gave the answer that seemed to be the most likely socio-cultural development.

