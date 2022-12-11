Three-letter Initialisms
I spent last week at the ASA conference in Nashville. The "ASA", as members all call it, is the Acoustical Society of America — but asa.org is "American Students' Assistance", while asa.com is the "American Sailing Association", and Wikipedia offers 75 other options for the ASA initialism.
This is general problem. Another organization that I belong to is the LSA, as the members of the Linguistic Society of America call it — but lsa.org is the "Louisiana Sheriffs' Association", and lsa.com is apparently malware associated with Windows' Local Security Authority, so I won't link to it. The Linguistic Society of America, having been pre-empted by the Louisiana Sheriffs, used to be online at the URL lsadc.org, but is now linguisticsociety.org. Wikipedia offers 48 other options for LSA. They include "Latent Semantic Analysis", which is the earliest of the word-embeddings at the root of the tree whose recent fruits include ChatGPT — which recently evoked some confusion on this blog as to the meaning of the GPT initialism.
There are obviously 26^3 = 17576 three-letter initialisms, and nearly all of them are spoken for, multiple times over.
Web (and Wikipedia) search suggests that nearly all possible 3-letter sequences are Out There — though some, like AZU, are words or names, which makes it harder to find many uses as initialisms or acronyms. Someone with more patience than I have could estimate how they're divided up among various types of initialisms: companies, organizations, concepts, algorithms, methods, diseases, drugs, and so on.
To help explore this issue, I wrote a little program to generate random 3-letter sequences. Here's 1001 outputs.
There's also the question of how many such initialisms a reasonably literate person knows. Obviously this will vary a lot from person to person, but I'm guessing it's generally over 100.
Dick Margulis said,
December 11, 2022 @ 4:36 pm
TMI. (LOL)
David Marjanović said,
December 11, 2022 @ 4:36 pm
Shouldn't this post have been called "TLAs" or "TLIs"?
Uly said,
December 11, 2022 @ 4:38 pm
On a VERY tangential note, I have a dyslexic niece who consistently gets wrong any initialism she learned after she learned how to read. So "TV" is fine, but "CVS" or "NAACP" or "PCOS" are a crapshoot at best. If she's lucky she gets the right letters but in the wrong order.
Mark Liberman said,
December 11, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
@Dick Margolis: Do you mean "Three Mile Island"? or "Toastmasters International"? or "Taiwan Music Institute"? or "TriMethylIndium"?
Seriously, these initialisms are always THO ("too heavily overloaded")…
Dick Margulis said,
December 11, 2022 @ 5:23 pm
@Mark Lieberman: Too Many Instances ;-)
Fernando said,
December 11, 2022 @ 5:23 pm
I wonder why we use these so much. It used to be “acid reflux”, now it’s GIRD. An enlarged prostate is BPH. Words are better than letters!
My wife has the problem of getting these out of order, occasionally puzzling me. By now I know what she maens by PSTD and others.
Professional associations I belong to include AMS, MAA, HSS, SMF. All of which have many alternative meanings.
J.W. Brewer said,
December 11, 2022 @ 5:35 pm
By contrast only about 45 rivals are listed by wikipedia for AAS, which would be the initialism for the hypothetical American Acoustical Society. I can't figure out what if any pattern there is in the choice of the "Judean People's Front" construction versus the "People's Front of Judea" construction, although obviously there are numerous contexts in which both exist side by side in competition with each other.