« previous post |

Marcus Hayes, "Eagles players, including A.J. Brown, say ‘No thanks’ to Odell Beckham Jr.", The Philadelphia Inquirer 12/8/2022:

The question was simple. A.J. Brown, the Eagles’ $100 million No. 1 receiver, understood all of its ramifications and implications.

Would injured free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a diva’s diva, fit in with the culture and chemistry that has helped the Eagles start the season 11-1? After all, malcontent running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi, preseason and deadline additions, nested nicely with the Birds during the Super Bowl run in the 2017 season.

“I think OBJ would be … would be OK to be … I mean, why not?” Brown told me.

He adjusted his hoodie. He smiled.

The obvious interpretation is similar to a well-documented type of conversatonal implicature, though in this case the negative implicatum is conveyed more by hesitancy and vagueness than by irrelevant specificity.

Later in the same article, we get an apparent tautology with a clear non-tautological implication:

The Rams handled Beckham fine. If Beckham is ever foisted upon them, the Eagles would handle him, too, said Fletcher Cox.

“We let everyone who comes into this building know: The way we do things around here is the way we do things around here,” Cox said.

Web search for "the way we do things around here" offers a clue about what Cox meant, but there's still a step from "Our culture is our culture" to "our culture is well defined and newcomers need to adapt to it", or however exactly we should interpret Cox's statement.

It's common to see phrases of the form "X is X" used in various meaningful ways, but I haven't come across many analyses by linguists or philosophers. In "On Meaningful Tautologies" (Anthropological Linguistics 1986), Sol Saporta analyzes a variety of relevant examples, including

Business is business.

Your father is your father.

Dwight Gooden is Dwight Gooden.

Boys will be boys.

What's done is done.

It ain't over 'til it's over.

If it rains, it rains.

Everybody is somebody, but nobody is nobody.

Los sueños, sueños son.

Perhaps commenters will be able to point us to other discussions of such examples.

Permalink