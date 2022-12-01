« previous post |

In "Trends" (3/27/2022) and "Embedding Depth" (11/28/2022), I noted that Earnest Hemingway's reputation for "little short sentences" is generally false to fact. I made the point by comparing the distribution of sentence lengths and embedding depths in his memoir A Moveable Feast to Usula K. Le Guin's essay collection The Wave in the Mind.

In a comment on "Embedding Depth", Bloix complained that A Moveable Feast is probably not "a reliable example of the style that made [Hemingway] famous in the 1920s and 30s." In today's post, I'll explain again why I chose that work, amplify the point by comparing Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises to Le Guin's 1974 novel The Dispossessed, and wave my hand at broader generalizations about dialogue vs. exposition and fiction vs. essays.

Hemingway's reputation for short sentences goes back at least to James Thurber in 1927, and Ursula K. Le Guin made a striking use of the meme in her 1992 essay "Introducing Myself":

What it comes down to, I guess, is that I am just not manly. Like Ernest Hemingway was manly. The beard and the guns and the wives and the little short sentences. I do try. I have this sort of beardoid thing that keeps trying to grow, nine or ten hairs on my chin, sometimes even more; but what do I do with the hairs? I tweak them out. Would a man do that? Men don’t tweak. Men shave. Anyhow white men shave, being hairy, and I have even less choice about being white or not than I do about being a man or not. I am white whether I like being white or not. The doctors can do nothing for me. But I do my best not to be white, I guess, under the circumstances, since I don’t shave. I tweak. But it doesn’t mean anything because I don’t really have a real beard that amounts to anything. And I don’t have a gun and I don’t have even one wife and my sentences tend to go on and on and on, with all this syntax in them. Ernest Hemingway would have died rather than have syntax. Or semicolons. I use a whole lot of half-assed semicolons; there was one of them just now; that was a semicolon after “semicolons,” and another one after “now.”

And another thing. Ernest Hemingway would have died rather than get old. And he did. He shot himself. A short sentence. Anything rather than a long sentence, a life sentence. Death sentences are short and very, very manly. Life sentences aren’t. They go on and on, all full of syntax and qualifying clauses and confusing references and getting old. And that brings up the real proof of what a mess I have made of being a man: I am not even young. Just about the time they finally started inventing women, I started getting old. And I went right on doing it. Shamelessly. I have allowed myself to get old and haven’t done one single thing about it, with a gun or anything.

And as part of an exploration of historical trends in English (published writing, anyhow), I had noticed that the sentences in Hemingway's novels are actually a bit on the long side for their time, on average. So I thought it would be amusing to compare his sentence-length distributions to Le Guin's. I wanted to use her "Introducing myself" essay as a point of comparison, and therefore I chose Hemingway's memoir rather than his novels, since quoted dialog in fiction generally has shorted sentences than expositional writing does. But in response to Bloix's comment, let's compare Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises to Le Guin's 1974 novel The Dispossessed, in terms of the distribution of sentence lengths:

Obviously these distributions are shorter than those from the previously-graphed memoir and essay collections — and equally obviously, not all novels have the same distribution of sentence lengths, as we can see by adding the quantiles for Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and Cormac McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses:

Nor should it be a surprise that the distribution of parse depths tends to be substantially shorter in each author's novels, compared to their expository writings — here's a plot the for Hemingway and Le Guin works we've been discussing:

And a similar result for the distribution of clause depths:

