The word rein, which the OED glosses as "A long narrow strap, frequently of leather, attached to the bridle or bit of a horse or other animal on either side of the head and used by a rider or driver to control and guide the animal", was apparently borrowed into English from French a millennium ago. The Wiktionary entry gives the etymology in detail:

From Middle English rein, reyne, borrowed from Anglo-Norman reyne, resne, from early Medieval Latin retina, ultimately from Classical Latin retineō (“hold back”), from re- + teneō (“keep, hold”). Compare modern French rêne.

Displaced native Old English ġewealdleþer (literally “control leather”).

But the OED entry makes an interesting (apparent) mistake in this case — the full etymology seems good, but the "Origin" line gives the French etymon as regne — and règne (in the modern spelling) is actually French for "kingdom", from Latin rēgnum, which is the origin of a different English word, namely reign.

Rein and reign have been pronounced the same way in English for some time — perhaps always? — and their meanings overlap in extended or figurative uses having to do with control. This led to some early eggcorns, even back in the days when most people had personal experience with physical reins. Thus the OED entry for free rein, glossed as "Freedom of action or expression. Chiefly in to give (a) free rein (to)", includes "free reign" citations going back to 1834:

1834 J. Eberle Treat. Dis. & Physical Educ. Children (ed. 2) i. i. 6 She, who giving a free reign [1833 (ed. 1) free rein] to her appetite, indulges it to excess.

1924 Times 26 Sept. 11/5 Others thought themselves above the law, and gave free reign to their passions.

1993 Outdoor Canada Mar. 33/3 So few pike survive to a large size that the ones who do have virtual free reign to raid the pantry.

Now that most people's experience of physical reins is limited to books and movies, "reign" is taking over rein-connected metaphors like "free rein" and "rein in". As a random example, there are at least two cases so far this month in Forbes.

"Another Nail In The Coffin Of The Russian Economy", Forbes 11/10/2022:

In an antidumping case, Commerce determines the dumping margin, or the extent to which the product is being sold at less than fair value. To determine this, it uses prices in the exporting country as a benchmark, if that country has a market economy. But if prices in that exporting country are not set by market forces, then Commerce has free reign to use prices from another country. This usually results in a very high dumping margin, and very high duty.

"Why Are Tech Companies Laying Off So Many Workers?", Forbes 11/16/2022:

With these headwinds on the horizon, tech companies need to reign in their spending to ensure they get through the volatile period safely.

The NOW corpus ("News On the Web") shows 7136 instances of "free rein" vs. 3738 for "free reign". The iWeb corpus, from less formal sources, has 3264 instances of "free rein" vs. 5043 for "free reign".

The Google Books Ngram Viewer shows "free reign" rising to around 40% of the count for "free rein" as of 2002, with some subsequent decline probably due to changes in the books making up the dataset:

It's harder to quantify "reign/rein in", since there are many cases where reign belongs in "reign in", like Milton's famous "Better to reign in Hell, then serve in Heav'n." But in a random sample of 100 from the 11104 instances of "reign in" from the NOW corpus, 31 are spellings of the idiom "rein in".

[h/t Linda Seebach]

