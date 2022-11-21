« previous post |

A.S. sent in this image of a restaurant menu from Chennai:

He explains:

Because Tamil traditionally doesn't distinguish voiced and voiceless plosives, there's lots of confusion with English loan words learnt through hearing; this seems to be an egregious case 🙂 [Podimas is a sort of stir-fry]

(Here's Wikipedia on Tamil consonants. And in case it's not obvious to you, "crap" means crab.)

This might be a question of pronunciation-influenced memory for the spelling of words learned in text as well as speech. Thus native speakers of languages with ambiguous spelling systems, like English, often make spelling errors matching the correct pronunciation, like "absense" for absence or "appearence" for appearance, even if they've read the words in question as often as they've heard them.

Similarly, native speakers can also make spelling mistakes that reflect their particular speech patterns — thus Treiman and Barry, "Dialect and authography: Some differences between American and British spellers" (2000), report that

Our results show that adults who speak British English make certain dialect-related errors when they spell. Speakers of this dialect appear to have learned that final schwa has two primary spellings: vowel + r (as in mother and tiger) and a (as in pizza and sofa). Given words such as leper (Type 1) and polka (Type 2), speakers of British English do not always know which spelling is appropriate. They sometimes select the wrong alternative, producing errors such as "lepa" and "polker."

I'm guessing that Tamil speakers are more like to make 'b' → 'p' errors than the opposite — though maybe hypercorrection would reverse that?

