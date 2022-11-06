« previous post |

A few days ago, G.W. sent a question about this tweet:

Remember—Biden tried to fire essentially every worker who didn't take the COVID vaccine. That's the real Joe Biden. VOTE! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 1, 2022

G.W.'s question:

I noticed was that he writes "take the vaccine," rather than "get the vaccine." To me, "take" sounds just wrong — I feel like the verb we use for injections is "get." And I wondered if "take" would make it sound more like the vaccine is an evil Big Government imposition, which the recipients passively accept (as in "take it lying down"), as compared to something you might "get" which would be more of an actively sought-after benefit. From googling, it looks like both "take" and "get" are fairly common, actually; but is there a way to find out if vaccine-skeptics and/or Republicans are more likely to use "take"?



I have three (partial) answers.

First, as G.W. notes, both take and get are used in the "_ the COVID vaccine" context. Google Search estimates 1,540,000 hits for "take|taking|takes|took the COVID vaccine", vs. 2,850,000 for "get|getting|gets|got the COVID vaccine".

Second, I agree with G.W.'s impression: in the "_ the COVID vaccine" context, get suggests a more agentive role for the subject, taking some kind of action to arrange the vaccination, whereas take suggests that the subject has a more passive role, getting jabbed as a result of someone else's actions.

But as the appositive clauses in that last sentence illustrate, these are not general properties of take and get. When you take action, precautions, steps, care, a walk, a picture, the last piece, etc., you're doing things. When you get sick, beat, snowed in, wet, a headache, the virus, the nod, knocked over, etc., things are happening to you. I'll leave it to the commenters to explore how strong the agent/patient connotations are when the verbal object is a vaccination.

And third, Republican politicians use both take and get in this context, according to the Congressional Record — and they do so in approximately the same proportions as those in the overall web search results.

Interestingly, it's only Republican politicians who use either alternative, at least in materials retrieved from that source using the search terms "take the COVID vaccine" and "get the COVID vaccine" — presumably because the concept came up in debate over presidential vaccine mandates.

The examples that I found (including a couple with other relevant verbs that happened to be used in the same speeches):

Lamar Alexander, on 9/20/2020:

Americans are saying that they might not take the vaccine. The first question people ask is, Are they safe? [..]

I asked Dr. Collins this question, which I think is confusing to some people: When you take the COVID vaccine, you don't get COVID? There was a time in the old days when to get a smallpox vaccine, you, in fact, got a little smallpox. But that is not what happens. As Dr. Collins explained it, he said the vaccine creates a sort of machine within your body and your immune system to fight the COVID. It doesn't infect you with the disease.

Roger Marshall, on 10/20/2021:

Just last week, I was in Kansas to meet with union members who are facing the difficult choice

of keeping their jobs or getting the COVID vaccine. […]

Mr. President, while I support the COVID vaccine and encourage folks to talk to their doctor about whether to get it, there is no doubt that President Biden's vaccination decree is an all-out assault on our private businesses, our civil liberties, and our entire constitutional system of limited government.

Roger Marshall, on 10/28/2021:

Unfortunately, thousands of our heroes are about to lose those very freedoms that they have fought so hard to defend, as Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is threatening them with a dishonorable discharge should they choose not to get the COVID vaccine. […]

Now, let me be clear, as a physician and a veteran, I am confident the vaccine has saved countless lives, and I encourage every veteran, every American to consider and to discuss with their physician getting that vaccine. […]

There are pros and cons; there are risks and benefits of taking this vaccine. […]

We have never asked people–especially military folks–to get a vaccine for a virus they are already immune to or a virus that doesn't affect them.

Roger Marshall, 0n 7/28/2022:

Last August, the Biden administration imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate across the entire military. This led to the expulsion of thousands of qualified, honorable servicemembers who elected not to receive the vaccine. […]

Recently, we learned that the Army cut roughly 60,000 National Guard and Reserve members from pay and benefits for refusing to take the COVID vaccine at the beginning of July. This decision was made at a time when more than 30 percent of its recruitment slots are not fulfilled.

Mike Lee, on 10/28/2021:

Allow me to be very clear. While I am very much against the mandate, I am for the vaccine. I have been vaccinated. My entire family has been vaccinated. I have encouraged other people to get vaccinated. These vaccines are helping to protect many, many millions of Americans against the harmful effects of COVID-19.

Cynthia Lummis, on 10/28/2021:

I want to be clear. I support individuals getting the COVID vaccine. I am vaccinated. I got vaccinated to protect myself because I have no natural immunity.

Cynthia Lummis, on 11/3/2021:

While I am vaccinated and support others making the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, I am very concerned about unacceptable actions by the executive branch to force Americans to get the vaccine.

Tim Scott, on 11/3/2021:

But now, because King Biden has gone back on his word or forgotten what he said, millions of Americans are facing an ultimatum: Get the vaccine or lose your job. For companies, it is either make your employees get the jab or lose your Federal contract. […]

Listen, I had COVID. I am grateful that I was able to get vaccinated. […]

We should not add to that ongoing problem by forcing police officers to choose between their jobs and taking a vaccine. […]

Being vaccinated is a decision every American gets to make for himself. It is an authoritarian overreach by King Biden to threaten people with job loss unless they get the vaccine. […]

Marsha Blackburn, on 11/3/2021:

Last week, I introduced the Keeping our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act, which would pull essential workers out from under these mandates and stop the White House from unilaterally firing them for refusing to submit to a shot.

Roger Marshall, on 11/3/2021:

What my concern today is, is that so many of these heroes of yesterday, the COVID-19 heroes of yesterday, are now being treated so poorly. They are being told to get the jab or else lose their jobs.

Tommy Tuberville, on 11/3/2021:

Madam President, during the recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, I asked the Secretary of Defense what I

thought was a simple question: As the leader of the Department of Defense, was he against dishonorable discharges for members of the military who decided not to get the COVID vaccine. […]

But how does the President thank them for their service? With a dishonorable discharge for deciding not to take the vaccine. […]

Now, I am for the vaccine. I have taken it, and my family has taken it, and I continue to encourage others to talk about it and talk to their doctors about it. […]

They are forced to choose between coming to their job and working to support our military or taking a new vaccine that they don't want. […]

Mike Lee, on 11/3/2021:

Just 14 percent of Americans agree with President Biden that you should have to choose between keeping your job and getting a vaccine that might go against your religious beliefs or that might worsen a preexisting medical condition that has caused your doctor to advise you to be cautious in getting the vaccine. […]

And my copy of the Constitution says that he can't make law, which he essentially did when he purported to have and purported to plan to exercise the power unilaterally, acting alone, to require every worker at every employer

that has more than 100 employees–more than 99 employees to get the vaccine or be fired. […]

James Lankford, on 11/3/2021:

Americans have a lot of different reasons to not take a vaccine. […]

That's 10 instances of take vs. 19 instances of get — which is not statistically distinct from the proportions in Google's estimated counts: 1.9 to 1 in favor of get for the Republican senators, vs. 1.85 to 1 for Google's estimate of the web at large.

Such quotations may perhaps reveal interesting differences in contextually-implies degrees of agency, but I'll leave that to readers to explore if they want to.

