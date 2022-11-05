« previous post |

Amid the chaos at Twitter, there's this:





It's not clear to me how to embed Mastodon "toots" on WordPress, and who knows how long it'll be until bit decay turns embedded tweets into blank spaces, so here's an image:

And a transcript of the text:

Every Mastodon explanation is like "It's very simple, your account is part of a kerflunk, and each kerflunk can talk to each other as part of a bumblurt. At the moment everyone you flurgle can see you bloops but only people IN your kerflunk can quark your nerps. Kinda like email."

There's also a sort of meta-kerflunk Out There in the form of the Fediverse, based on the W3C-approved "ActivityPub Protocol" — see here for a series of explanatory videos. Early in the first video you'll see this helpful diagram:

Among other evolving multi-cellular organisms in this social-media Cambrian Explosion, there's also the Bluesky protocol. According to Wikipedia,

Bluesky is an initiative to develop a decentralized social network protocol, such that multiple social networks, each with its own systems of curation and moderation, can interact with other social networks through an open standard. Each social network using the protocol is an "application".

It's based on a hyper-kerflunk called the "Authenticated Transfer Protocol", whose relationship to the "ActivityPub Protocol" is not yet clear to me. And it's also not clear whether outfits like Gab and Parler and Truth Social are likely to participate in any of these networks. Not to speak of Facebook and Medium TikTok and Weibo and …

(And then there are vaguely analogous older initiatives in the area of science and technology, like arXiv.org and NumFOCUS and various distributed peer review experiments and …)

This stuff has all been going on for a while — the various social-media "protocol" efforts started about four or five years ago, whatever that translates to in Internet Time. I've managed to ignore them up so far, but the current chaos in the protozoan Twitterverse makes them seem potentially relevant.

