Yally-teep
Following up on "Words: Too many? Too few?", T-Rex is discussing lexical issues again:
Mousover title: "as the French say – or will soon say if they know what's good for them – c'est TRES yally-teep."
Seems like the French would spell it more like yalitype or something. And the adjectival form would be something like yalitypable, right? Or maybe they borrowed it from English, where it doesn't exist except in this comic?
Meanwhile, T-Rex has been gnawing on the lexicon pretty regularly — the previous comic:
Mouseover title: "please, speak plainly. tell me thou hadst pooped in a special room with a special bowl that was half-filled with what was, up until that moment, perfectly potable water"
See also "The miserable French language and its inadequacies", 9/30/2005, for other ideas about gifts for la Francophonie.
jin defang said,
November 2, 2022 @ 6:25 am
Jin has invented words from time to time, but can't get the OED to officialize (there, another new one that my spell check is unhappy with) them. To get around the masculine-feminine-neuter problem, "sheit" would be perfect—hate the use of "they" for singular. And the opposite of improvement could be "deprove," which in Jin's opinion is more common than improve and therefore should be honored with an opposite.
Don't any of y'all invent words, too?
Philip Taylor said,
November 2, 2022 @ 6:30 am
Only accidentally. But I do like the probable pronunciation of "sheit" :)
Sili said,
November 2, 2022 @ 6:33 am
Stop trying to make yally-teep happen.
Thomas Lee Hutcheson said,
November 2, 2022 @ 6:38 am
English badly need a word set meaning [speaker and to persons addressed/speaker and a third person(s)].
The differentiation of inside corner and outside corner would be nice, too.
Victor Mair said,
November 2, 2022 @ 6:52 am
@jin defefang
Love "sheit"!
Yes, "deprove" and "deprovement" would be very nice to have.
Philip Taylor said,
November 2, 2022 @ 6:56 am
But if the opposite of "implode" is "explode", should not the opposite of "improve" be "exprove" ?