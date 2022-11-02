« previous post |

Following up on "Words: Too many? Too few?", T-Rex is discussing lexical issues again:



Mousover title: "as the French say – or will soon say if they know what's good for them – c'est TRES yally-teep."



Seems like the French would spell it more like yalitype or something. And the adjectival form would be something like yalitypable, right? Or maybe they borrowed it from English, where it doesn't exist except in this comic?

Meanwhile, T-Rex has been gnawing on the lexicon pretty regularly — the previous comic:

Mouseover title: "please, speak plainly. tell me thou hadst pooped in a special room with a special bowl that was half-filled with what was, up until that moment, perfectly potable water"

See also "The miserable French language and its inadequacies", 9/30/2005, for other ideas about gifts for la Francophonie.

