The first time I read Zhuang Zi's (ca. 4th c. BC) debate with Hui Zi (370-310) about "The happiness of fish", when I got near the end I had an epiphany. I felt like I was reading a debate between two Greek philosophers. Here it is:

Zhuāng Zi yǔ Huì Zi yóu yú Háo liáng zhī shàng. Zhuāng Zi yuē: "Shūyú chū yóu cóngróng, shì yú lè yě." Huì Zi yuē: "Zǐ fēi yú, ān zhī yú zhī lè?" Zhuāng Zi yuē: "Zǐ fēi wǒ, ān zhī wǒ bù zhī yú zhī lè?" Huì Zi yuē: "Wǒ fēi zǐ, gù bù zhī zǐ yǐ; zǐ gù fēi yú yě, zǐ zhī bù zhī yú zhī lè quán yǐ." Zhuāng Zi yuē: "Qǐng xún qí běn. Zǐ yuē 'Rǔ ān zhī yú lè' yún zhě, jì yǐ zhī wú zhī zhī ér wèn wǒ, wǒ zhī zhī Háo shàng yě."

莊子與惠子遊於濠梁之上。莊子曰：「儵魚出遊從容，是魚樂也。」惠子曰：「子非魚，安知魚之樂？」莊子曰：「子非我，安知我不知魚之樂？」惠子曰：「我非子，固不知子矣；子固非魚也，子之不知魚之樂全矣。」莊子曰：「請循其本。子曰『汝安知魚樂』云者，既已知吾知之而問我，我知之濠上也。」 (source: 17.13)

Master Chuang and Master Hui were strolling across the bridge over the Hao River. "The minnows have come out and are swimming so leisurely," said Master Chuang. "This is the joy of fishes."

"You're not a fish," said Master Hui. "How do you know what the joy of fishes is?"

"You're not me," said Master Chuang, "so how do you know that I don't know what the joy of fishes is?"

"I'm not you," said Master Hui, "so I certainly do not know what you do. But you're certainly not a fish, so it is irrefutable that you do not know what the joy of fishes is."

"Let's go back to where we started," said Master Chuang. "When you said, 'How* do you know what the joy of fishes is?' you asked me because you already knew that I knew. I know it by strolling over the Hao."

(from Victor H. Mair, tr. Wandering on the Way, p. 165)

[*VHM: Zhuang Zi plays a linguistic trick on Hui Zi here, by relying on the fact that ān 安, among many other (at least 9 [see Wiktionary]) verbal meanings, as an interrogative can mean both "how?" and "where?". Think hard about how that is both possible and reasonable.]

The part of this dialog that struck me so powerfully, like a thunderbolt out of the sky, was this:

Zhuāng Zi yuē: "Qǐng xún qí běn."

莊子曰：請循其本

"Let's go back to where we started," said Master Chuang.

I had a visceral feeling that this kind of suggestion was characteristic of Socrates and Plato, so I reached out to Christopher Raymond, a specialist in ancient Greek philosophy to confirm whether my memory was correct. He responded:

Plato often has Socrates (and other leading characters, like the Eleatic Visitor) say things such as, “Alright, let’s go back to the question we started with” – often using the phrase ἐξ ἀρχῆς (“from the beginning”) and often after an attempt to define a concept has failed or the conversation has digressed for some reason. Some examples are Euthyphro 11b and 15c; Theaetetus 151d, 164c, and 187b; Charmides 163d and 167b. It’s hard to say how distinctive of Socrates or Plato it really is, since the phrase ἐξ ἀρχῆς, at least, shows up a lot in court speeches and other contemporaneous texts (“Let me tell you what happened from the beginning”) and it could have been common in dialectical debates. The problem is that Plato dominates the evidence base. It might be distinctive of Plato’s Socrates, though, to insist on keeping the central question in view and not want to get distracted by long digressive speeches.

I wonder if this type of stock expression and concentration on the main topic of a debate is characteristic of other philosophical traditions.

Selected readings

"Where? –> Not at all!" (9/12/10) — a different take on "The joy of fishes"

Victor H. Mair, tr., Wandering on the Way: Early Taoist Tales and Parables of Chuang Tzu (Honolulu: University of Hawaii Press, 1998; first ed. New York: Bantam, 1994); also available as Zhuangzi Bilingual Edition, translated by Victor H. Mair (English) and Minci Li (Modern Chinese) (Columbus: The Ohio State University Foreign Language Publications, production of the National East Asian Languages Resource Center, OSU, 2019) — this is actually a trilingual edition, since the 736 pages volume also includes the original Classical Chinese version

[Thanks to Bryan Van Norden]

