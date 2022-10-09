« previous post |

Philip Taylor wrote:

An Economist article (not pay-walled but may require registration) today spoke of something which "grew like gangbusters". Until now, I had never encountered that particular simile, but I see from the OED that it is older than I. Is it (a) a simile with which you are familiar, and (b) possibly worth discussing on Language Log ?

"Lacks’s tumour cells, it turned out, grew like gangbusters …"

The various nominal, adjectival, and adverbial uses of gangbuster(s) are certainly familiar to me — and will be well known to most Americans, I think. And the patterns of use are indeed well covered in the OED, and also (with less detail) in Wiktionary, Merriam-Webster's, etc.

As far as I can tell, contemporary use is exclusively figurative, except for rare historical references in the original sense, which M-W glosses as "one engaged in the aggressive breakup of organized criminal gangs". I don't think I've seen the term used literally except in reference to gang-busting in the Prohibition era a century ago — though no doubt readers will find some examples.

There are two things of linguistic interest about gangbuster(s), I think.

First, it illustrates the way that a noun in English easily turns into a modifier (as if it were an adjective or adverb). Some recent examples from the NOW corpus:

And the crowd is gangbuster nuts.

The latest gangbuster jobs data seemed to dampen those fears.

Moderna and Pfizer had gangbuster COVID vaccines.

That's not a gangbuster number, but it's not a bust, either.

It won't be gangbuster but it will be solid.

This is gangbuster!!!!!! Look at the market reaction.

Host Andy Cohen referred to the reunion as "gangbuster".

It's not gangbusters stuff.

Netflix has been doing gangbusters business with its reality shows.

That's not gangbusters sales growth, but that's solid.

…a gangbusters spooky slasher…

The headline job growth is gangbusters strong.

The first home buyers are likely to be in gangbusters.

It's been selling gangbusters all year.

The special ended up doing gangbusters on QVC.

Second, why did this particular word go figurative gangbusters, long after its literal uses evaporated?

That's probably just as hard to answer as all other questions about (the fine details of) cultural evolution. But clearly part of the picture was the adoption of the term by people writing (and presumably talking) about economics and marketing — to whom the appeal of aggressive success is obvious.

