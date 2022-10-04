« previous post |

In stories about Ron DeSantis' expensive PR stunt sending migrants from Texas to Martha's Vinyard back in mid-September, someone named "Perla" played a central role from beginning, described as "a tall, blond woman who spoke to the migrants in broken Spanish".

Recently this person was identified ("Who Is Perla? A Central Figure in Florida’s Migrant Flights Emerges", NYT 10/3/2022), leading to this tweet:

Perla Huerta, former Army counterintelligence, was the coyote hired by Desantis to lure migrants with lies onto the flight to Martha’s Vineyard. He still won’t talk about or provide any info to the public. https://t.co/nrJf2TFxlq — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 2, 2022

My reaction was "Wait a minute, Perla is a man?"

And I wasn't the only one.

But of course Ron Filipkowski meant "he" to refer to Ron DeSantis, not to Perla Huerta.

That anaphoric relationship is not strictly ungrammatical (in particular, the "binding theory" obviously doesn't apply), but softer constraints are likely to lead a reader (or listener) astray.

I suspect that current automatic coreference resolution programs would also get it wrong, but I don't have time this morning to load one up and try it — perhaps a reader will oblige.

